Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have stepped into the “room where it happens.” The royal couple enjoyed an evening in the West End on Friday, February 16, at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London, where they watched the British incarnation of the award-winning musical Hamilton. Their visit delighted actor Leslie Garcia Bowman, who took to Twitter to tell his followers about the royal visit: "Was an honour to have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in to watch @HamiltonWestEnd last night!" The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, which originated in NYC, made a splash in London this past December. The West End production has already seen a host of celebrity attendees, including: Emma Stone, Helena Bonham Carter, Bryan Cranston, Tina Turner, and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

Tina Turner is among the stars to have visited Hamilton West End Photo: Twitter/@lesliegbowman

It's an exciting year for Harry and Meghan, who only have three months to go before their highly-anticipated royal wedding on May 19. They were last spotted together in public last Tuesday, February 13, during their first official visit to Scotland together. The pair visited Edinburgh, where they delighted members of the public who had been waiting outside Edinburgh Castle since the wee hours of the morning to catch a glimpse of the future husband and wife.

RELATED: What to expect from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bachelor and bachelorette parties

VIEW GALLERY

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed their first Scotland tour together Photo: WENN.com

During their walkabout, Meghan revealed her “hen do” plans (a British term for bachelorette party) to fans including Tom Martin, 30, and Francesca Short, 27, from London. "We asked them what they were doing for their stag and hen dos," said Tom. "Meghan said, 'I'm not sure – it's sorted but it will be fun.' Harry said he didn't know." Francesca added: "They seem really nice, happy and relaxed. She seemed to take it all in her stride." Tom noted: "She was introducing herself with 'Hi, I'm Meghan' as if no-one knew who she was." The pair were standing next to Josefine Hess, 28, an au pair from Germany. "Harry said I was very clever for wearing a [bright] pink jacket. They were very confident together," she said.