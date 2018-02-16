Five years before marrying into the royal family in 2011, Kate Middleton was an art history major at the University of St. Andrews — where she met husband Prince William. The Duchess of Cambridge shed light on her college days in a new letter she penned as a foreword for the National Portrait Gallery’s "Victorian Giants: The Birth of Art Photography" exhibition catalogue. In the letter, the 36-year-old, who is patron of the gallery, described herself as an “enthusiastic amateur photographer,” admitting that the Victorian period in the history of photography has been a longtime interest of hers.

“As a student at the University of St. Andrews, I chose it as the subject of my undergraduate thesis and photographs of children in particular, which feature predominantly within the exhibition, are of real interest to me," she wrote.

Kate added, “These photographs allow us to reflect on the importance of preserving and appreciating childhood while it lasts. Children held a special place in the Victorian imagination and were celebrated for their seemingly boundless potential. This notion still rings true for us today and it underpins much of my official work and the charities I have chosen to support, and, indeed, my role as a mother of a young family."

In addition to the foreword, the Duchess also wrote captions for select images in the exhibit, which will form the gallery’s first-ever “Patron’s Trail.” The exhibition brings together the work of Oscar Rejlander, Lewis Carroll, Julia Margaret Cameron and Lady Clementina Hawarden to explore the birth of art photography in England.

Kate, who is pregnant with her third child, will visit the "Victorian Giants: The Birth of Art Photography" exhibit on Wednesday, February 28. Prince William’s wife has showcased her love for photography over the years by snapping photos of her son Prince George and daughter Princess Charlotte, which have been officially released by Kensington Palace.