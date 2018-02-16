It seem like Crown Princess Amalia may be taking her father King Willem-Alexander’s advice after all. According to the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, the 14-year-old Princess of Orange may be studying in China in the not too distant future. Queen Maxima’s daughter has been studying Chinese for a few years and may reportedly finish her final years of secondary school at UWC Changshu in China.

VIEW GALLERY Amalia may be following in her father's footsteps by studying abroad Photo: Getty Images

The Princess’ Chinese school would be the sister branch of the Atlantic College in Wales, which is where her 50-year-old father chose to study for two years in the '80s. In January, Amalia’s parents paid a working visit to China at the invitation of President Xi Jinping. Amalia currently studies at Christelijk Gymnasium Sorghvliet in the Hague.

Last year, the Dutch King, who is also a father to daughters Princess Ariane, ten, and Princess Alexia, 12, opened up about wanting his firstborn to find herself and travel before one day taking the throne. Willem-Alexander admitted that traveling and meeting interesting people during his teenage and school years helped him accept the fact that one day he would succeed his mother, Queen Beatrix, as monarch.

VIEW GALLERY The King and Queen are parents to daughters Amalia, Alexia and Ariane Photo: Getty Images

"I hadn't yet accepted, internalized that I would take over from my mother. I wanted to get to know myself better. You must first get to know yourself through and through. That's what I am constantly emphasizing with Amalia,” the dad-of-three confessed. He continued, "I keep saying: know your own limits. Go everywhere. Make mistakes, as far as possible out of the eyes of the public. I did that, a lot. Festivals, parties everything and more — find your boundaries. It is a good thing to do, without doing it in the public domain."