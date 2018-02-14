Princess Madeleine has two adorable Valentines on her hands. The Swedish royal took to her personal Facebook page on Wednesday, February 14, to share a sweet photo of her young children — daughter Princess Leonore, three, and Prince Nicolas, two — celebrating Valentine's Day. Alongside a picture of her kids dressed in theme for the love-filled holiday and posing in front of a wall that read “be my valentine,” the mom-of-two penned, “Happy Valentines Day from Leonore and Nicolas! ."

Leonore, who turns four on February 20, looked precious sporting a pink ensemble for the picture, which she posed for crossing her legs, while wrapping one arm around her younger brother. The little Princess donned a matching mask as she flashed a bright smile for the camera. Meanwhile, Nicolas sat next to his sister wearing white heart-shaped sunglasses and a red plaid shirt.

Madeleine's children dressed up for Valentine's Day

Come next year, Madeleine will have an additional Valentine to celebrate the holiday with. The 35-year-old and her husband Christopher O'Neill, 43, are expecting their third child together. The Swedish Royal Court announced earlier this month that the London-based family plans on returning to Madeleine’s native Sweden for the birth, which is expected to take place in March.

Chris and the Swedish royal tied the knot in 2013

Christopher recently opened up about his marriage to King Carl XVI Gustaf’s daughter in a candid interview with Swedish men's fashion magazine, King. He said, "I've met the woman of my life, the woman I love. But it is clear that it has its challenging sides to be married to a Princess. Of course, it has complicated my life, for obvious reasons.” Chris added, “I have no desire to achieve any kind of fame, nor have any benefits of it in my professional life. It happens that I'm mad about Madeleine. But in the end, you learn to live with it."