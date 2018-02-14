Prince Harry and Meghan Markle carried out their first official joint visit to Scotland on February 13 — ahead of their first Valentine's Day as an engaged couple. The British Prince and American actress were welcomed with cheers and applause by members of the public, in addition to one of Queen Elizabeth’s old friends. While charming crowds during a walkabout, Meghan, who paid homage to Scotland wearing a tartan coat by Burberry, revealed that her bachelorette party is already planned.

Meghan and Harry visited Edinburgh on February 13 Photo: Getty Images

Meanwhile, her husband-to-be joked that his brother Prince William “probably has something up his sleeve” in regards to his bachelor party. The pair rounded out their day trip with a celebration of youth during the Scottish Year of the Young People 2018 event. Watch below to see highlights from Meghan and Harry’s trip.