Meghan Markle is taking after her fiancé’s late mother, Princess Diana. The Mirror reports that the American actress has been secretly visiting Grenfell Tower fire victims. The 36-year-old has reportedly made two trips without Prince Harry — visiting the Al Manaar community mosque, situated just minutes away from the Grenfell Tower site in North Kensington, West London.

Survivors of the tragedy, which saw 71 people perish in the June 2017 blaze, opened up about the royal bride-to-be’s visits. A leading Grenfell community member said: "Meghan's visits mean so much to us. She has a special place in our hearts." A royal source told the newspaper: "Ms Markle has regularly been making private visits to organisations as she gets to know the charity sector."

VIEW GALLERY Meghan Markle is taking after Princess Diana by carrying out secret visits Photo: WENN

Meghan's actions have been compared to those made by Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, in the past. The Princess was known for making secret visits to several children and cancer charities and also supported HIV and Aids sufferers around the world as well as the many victims of landmines. She also often left her home, Kensington Palace, in the middle of the night to speak to homeless people nearby and visit them in shelter.

VIEW GALLERY The late Princess used to visit people affected by HIV and AIDS at hospitals Photo: Jayne Fincher/Getty Images

During her first official visit to Scotland on February 13, Meghan revealed that she used to volunteer in a soup kitchen when she was 15. While at the social enterprise Social Bite, which helps individuals overcome homelessness, the Suits alum and Harry spoke of the importance of giving people a “choice” rather than a hand-out without support, with Meghan adding: “It’s humanity.” “It’s about dignity,” she said. “We’re all humanity. it’s important to share and have those conversations.”