Prince Charles plans on treating his youngest son Prince Harry and future daughter-in-law Meghan Markle to a celebration following their wedding on May 19. “The Prince of Wales will give a private evening reception for the couple and their close friends and family,” Kensington Palace announced on Monday, February 12.

The move is not surprising given the fact that Charles threw the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge a black tie party at Buckingham Palace after their royal wedding in 2011. The Prince of Wales’ reception for Meghan and Harry will follow another that will be held at St. George's Hall for the couple and guests from the congregation.

The couple will say 'I do" on May 19

The couple’s wedding at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle will begin at noon local time (7 a.m. EST). After the ceremony, the pair will undertake a carriage procession from the chapel through Windsor Town returning to Windsor Castle along the Long Walk. Kensington Palace stated, “They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day.”

Prince Charles hosted a private wedding reception for William and Kate in 2011

The American TV actress, 36, and Harry, 33, announced their engagement in November 2017, after dating for a year and a half. Harry's communication's secretary Jason Knauf previously said that the couple were delighted to be holding their nuptials on the "beautiful grounds of Windsor,” adding that they would be putting their stamp on their wedding day. He said, “They will be making sure it reflects who they are as a couple.”