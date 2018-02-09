For Prince William’s sake, it’s a good thing that Kate Middleton only has one bun in the oven! The Duke of Cambridge jokingly admitted that he would not be able to cope if his wife, 36, gave birth to twins. While chatting with Raymond Stoner at the Centrepoint Awards on Thursday, February 8, the 35-year-old royal said, "Our third child is due in April, I'm getting as much sleep as I can."

Mr. Stoner suggested that he and the Duchess could save time expanding their family by having twins, to which William replied: "Twins? I think my mental health would be tested with twins." The future King went on to tell another attendee: "Two is fine, I don't know how I'm going to cope with three, I'm going to be permanently tired."

William and Kate will welcomed their third child spring 2018 Photo: WireImage

Prince William, who is a father to Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, two, hosted the annual event at Kensington Palace on Thursday in his role as patron of Centrepoint, a homelessness charity that Princess Diana supported.

The Duke gave a moving speech at the end of the ceremony during which he shared his frustration about the number of people who are still forced to live on the streets. He said, “The courage these young people have shown in spite of the most difficult of circumstances is an example to us all. What they have achieved – jobs, university, independence – is a testament not only to their strength of character but also to the dedication of Centrepoint's team.”

The Duke attended the 2018 Centrepoint Awards ceremony at Kensington Palace on February 8 Photo: Getty Images

Prince Harry's brother continued: "However, for me, tonight is one of sharply contrasting emotions. Soon Centrepoint will be 50-years-old. I feel immense pride in all Centrepoint has accomplished in that time, but with it, disappointment and frustration – frustration that in one of the most prosperous countries in the world homelessness is still putting the lives and futures of our young people at risk."

The Duke is set to enjoy a brief break from royal duties next week. He and his wife Kate have cleared their diaries to coincide with their children's half-term break. Prince George, who attends Thomas's Battersea school, is breaking up for half-term this week as is his younger sister Charlotte, who is a pupil at Willcocks Nursery School. William and Kate have not planned any royal engagements or outings for the coming week, leaving them to enjoy the next few days in private; William and Kate's next scheduled appearance will be at the BAFTAs on February 18.