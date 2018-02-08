Meghan Markle's baptism and confirmation details ahead of royal wedding

Meghan Markle has a few things to check off her list before walking down the aisle, including getting baptized! The Suits alum will be both christened and confirmed in the Church of England ahead of her religious wedding to Prince Harry in May. The American actress has the choice of being fully immersed in water in a special pool at her christening, or she can opt for a small trickle of water to be poured on her head at a font; the latter is more likely.

The royal bride-to-be's baptism and confirmation will likely take place in private, perhaps on the same day. When Kate Middleton was preparing to marry Prince William in April 2011, she was confirmed shortly before her wedding in a secret service at the chapel royal, in front of William and her family.

Meghan will be baptized and confirmed ahead of her royal wedding Photo: Getty Images

There are just 100 days to go before the next royal wedding (May 19) and Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, will be busy putting their plans in place. The invitations are likely to be dispatched at the beginning of March, some ten weeks before the big day. The couple are expected to fill out all 800 seats of their venue, St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Royal watchers may also be given a glimpse of Harry and Meghan's invites. Traditionally, the palace releases photos of a couple's invitations as they are being prepared for postage at Buckingham Palace. In February 2011, fans were given a glimpse of Prince William and Kate's invites, some ten weeks before their wedding. Harry and Meghan are also expected to send out the same cream and gold invitations that have been used in past royal weddings. The template bears the Queen's insignia and starts with the inscription: "The Lord Chamberlain is commanded by The Queen to invite…" The dress code of uniform, morning coat or lounge suit is also included.

Meghan as Rachel in her TV show Suits Photo: Kleinfeld Canada

Meanwhile, Meghan will be scheduling the all-important dress fittings before the big day. She reportedly had her first fitting at Kensington Palace in January, when she flew over her close friend and former stylist, Jessica Mulroney, from Canada to London to help her decide which gown to wear. Following the fitting, Jessica reportedly stayed at the palace for four nights, where she helped Meghan pick out other outfits for future engagements.

Describing her own "perfect wedding dress" in 2016, the TV star admitted, “I have the luxury of wearing beautiful pieces of clothing every day for work, so my personal style—wedding or not—is very pared down and relaxed. Classic and simple is the name of the game, perhaps with a modern twist.”