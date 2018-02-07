A new royal baby will be arriving very soon! Princess Madeleine of Sweden is set to welcome her third child in March, the Swedish Royal Court revealed on Wednesday, February 7. The 35-year-old, who lives in London with her husband Christopher O'Neill, 43, and their two young kids — Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas — intends to return to her native Sweden to give birth.

“Princess Madeleine and Mr Christopher O’Neill have decided that their third child will be born in Sweden,” the palace statement read. “The Princess will arrive in Sweden in mid-February and the birth is expected to take place in March 2018.”

The Swedish royal will give birth to her third child in Sweden

Since the Swedish royal and her family are not registered residents in Sweden, the royal court noted that all hospital costs associated with the birth of the royal baby will be paid using personal funds. Madeleine announced her third pregnancy last August. Taking to her personal Facebook page, she wrote, “Chris and I are thrilled to announce that I am expecting. We look forward to four becoming five!”

The Princess’ son Prince Nicolas was born in 2015 in Sweden, while his older sister Princess Leonore was born in New York in 2014. Although the family lives in the UK, a press secretary for the royal previously told HOLA! USA that Madeleine wants her children to feel “at home” in Sweden.

Madeleine and Chris are already parents to Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas

“HRH Princess Madeleine and her family permanently reside in London. However, they regularly spend longer periods in Sweden,” the press officer said. “The Princess feels that her children should have a strong connection with Sweden. She wants them to feel at home here just as she does.”