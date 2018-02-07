Crown Princess Victoria goes for a run in heels — for a good cause!

Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria proved that women can do anything in heels. Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar’s mom put on a pair of fancy footwear to go for a run in a new video to combat sedentary lifestyles. The clip, which is a part of Generation Pep’s Upp & Hoppa Sverige! (Up & Jump Sweden!) campaign, features the 40-year-old running through various staircases inside of the royal place.

The video begins with Victoria sitting, while working at a desk before a palace staff member greets the future Queen, telling her, “It’s time again.” Prince Daniel’s wife then proceeds to run up a number of flights of stairs and through the halls of the palace all whilst wearing a pantsuit and heels.

VIEW GALLERY The future Queen of Sweden went for a run in heels for a good cause Photo: Erika Gerdemark, The Royal Court, Sweden

Generation Pep noted on their site that sitting down for extended periods of time is a big issue and that most Swedes sit for an average of nine hours a day. The campaign stated: “Good habits are founded early in life. We adults must precedes a good example. Children do as we do, not as we say.” Not moving can lead to a series of negative health effects: “You get tired, less effective and the risk increases for cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and some cancers.”

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel — a former personal trainer and gym owner — launched Generation Pep back in 2016. The non-profit organization works to raise awareness and get individuals involved in promoting the health of children. Prince William and Kate Middleton were recently impressed by the Swedes approach to active lifestyles.

VIEW GALLERY Daniel and Victoria founded Generation Pep in 2016 Photo: Raphael Stecksén, The Royal Court, Sweden

“One lesson that we will take home with us is that children are actively encouraged to spend time outdoors, whatever the weather,” the Duke of Cambridge said in a speech during the royal Scandinavian tour. “This is obviously very good for their physical health but, as we learned this morning at the remarkable Karolinska Institute, it has huge benefits for a child’s mental health as well."