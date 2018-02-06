Princess Mako won’t be giving up her royal status just yet. Emperor Akihito’s 26-year-old granddaughter announced that she is postponing her marriage to Kei Komuro. The wedding, which was originally set for November, has now been pushed back a few years. "It is because of our immaturity and we just regret it," the couple explained in a statement (via CNN) on Tuesday, February 6. “I wish to think about marriage more deeply and concretely and give sufficient time to prepare our marriage and for after the marriage.”

Mako noted that she and Kei “rushed various things.” She said, "We feel extremely sorry for causing great trouble and further burden to those who have willingly supported us.”

The Japanese Princess has postponed her royal wedding Photo: SHIZUO KAMBAYASHI/AFP/Getty Images

The wedding has reportedly been pushed back until at least 2020. The couple’s nuptials would follow Emperor Akihito’s abdication in April of 2019. Last year it was revealed that Princess Mako would be giving up her royal status for love. Japan's centuries-old law requires a Princess to leave the imperial family if she marries a commoner.

Mako and her fiancé met five years ago at a study-abroad event held at a restaurant in Tokyo’s Shibuya district when they were both students at the International Christian University. While Kei is a commoner he does hold a “royal title.” Mako's love, who works at a law firm, starred as the “Prince of the Sea” in a beach tourism campaign for the city of Fujisawa.