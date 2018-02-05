Pauline Ducruet had the perfect way to celebrate her mother’s birthday. The fashion student managed to surprise Princess Stephanie, on February 1, at the opening of the 7th Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival New Generation. Pauline, who studies fashion in New York City, left her 53-year-old mother in shock as she received help from some circus members to wish the royal mom-of-three a happy birthday.

Pauline presented Princess Stephanie with a special birthday surprise Photo: Valerie Hache/Getty Images

While an orchestra played Happy Birthday, an elephant presented Grace Kelly’s daughter with a large basket of white and red roses – a symbol of the Monaco flag. Princess Stephanie was over-the-moon as she embraced her 23-year-old daughter. The birthday love for the Monaco royal didn't stop at the circus.

Pauline shared a special message dedicated to her mother on Instagram. “I know that I said it too much but I tell you anyway I love you mom ❤️❤️❤️," the message attached to a throwback image of the mother-daughter duo read in French. “You are the most extraordinary woman beautiful and courageous ⭐️⭐️ BON ANNIVERSAIRE MAMAN 🎂🎉.”

Pauline dedicated a sweet Instagram post to her mother Photo: Instagram/@paulinedcrt

Pauline’s sister Camille Gottlieb, 19, also took to the social media platform to celebrate her mother’s big day. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY INSPIRATION IN LIFE! The most beautiful mother on earth and the craziest ❤️👸🏽🌼🌶🎂🎁♒️.” Ahead of her birthday celebrations, Stephanie, who is also a mom to 25-year-old son Louis Ducruet, was joined by her family – including her brother Prince Albert and his twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella for the 250th anniversary of the Monte Carlo Circus Festival in January.