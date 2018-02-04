A new photograph has emerged of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge doing something they rarely do in public: hugging. The gorgeous picture was taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson, and was gifted to the King and Queen of Norway during the couple's stay in Oslo last week. Journalist Simon Perry took a photograph of the gifts table at the Norwegian Royal Palace, giving a nice glimpse at the portrait. In the shot, the couple looked to be the picture of happiness as they wrapped their arms around each other. Kate exudes her usual elegance, wearing a light blue tailored jacket and skirt, with her long brown tresses styled into her trademark Chelsea blow dry. Meanwhile, her husband William looks dapper in a navy suit. Both the Duke and Duchess signed the photo at the bottom of the stunning image.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were photographed hugging by photographer Chris Jackson Photo: Simon Perry

Chris posted the photo of the gifts table on his Instagram account, captioning the shot: "This has been floating around Twitter and it was fantastic to see that the official portrait I took was presented as a gift to the King and Queen of Norway during the Cambridge’s Scandinavian Royal Tour #portrait #dukeofcambridge #duchessofcambridge #norway #royal #gift #photography #royalvisit #royaltour Picture credit: @sperrypeoplemag." Royal fans were quick to compliment the photo, one writing: "Amazing and lovely portrait," while another commenting: "Such a beautiful photo Chris!!! I hope William and Kate will release it one day."

The Duke and Duchess recently went on a four-day tour of Sweden and Norway

Last week, William and Kate enjoyed an action-packed four-day tour of Sweden and Norway, which saw them spending two days in Stockholm, and two days in Oslo. A highlight of their trip was when the couple bonded with Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's young children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar, during a visit to Haga Palace. The Duke and Duchess also attended many glitzy galas over the course of their stay, including a black tie dinner at the Residence of the British Ambassadors in Stockholm – which was also attended by both Swedish and Hollywood royalty.

Whie in Oslo, Prince William was touched by a fan who had fond memories of his late mother Princess Diana. Another amazing moment was when Kate turned heads in an embellished Alexander McQueen gown at a dinner at the Royal Palace in Oslo. The royal pair completed their final day with a visit to Oslo's Hartvig Nissen School, which was the location of the hugely popular Norwegian TV show, Skam.