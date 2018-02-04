Princess Eugenie and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank have officially announced their wedding date! The happy couple, who revealed their engagement in late January, confirmed that they will tie the knot on Friday, October 12, 2018. The bride-to-be's dad Prince Andrew tweeted out the date on his official Twitter account, with a statement that read: "The marriage of Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie to Mr Jack Brooksbank will take place on 12th October 2018. As previously announced, the wedding will take place at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle."

Jack and Eugenie announced their engagement back in January Photo: Getty Images

The duo first spoke about their engagement on BBC's The One Show (which marked Jack's first-ever televised interview). During the conversation, the beaming 27-year-old princess opened up about how her man proposed. She said: "The lake was so beautiful, it was a special light and I even said 'this is an incredible moment' and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we had been together seven years. It was the perfect moment because we knew it was going to end up this way." She giddily added: "I was over the moon, crying."

Eugenie's ring contains a padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds Photo: Getty Images

The wedding date confirmation comes shortly after Eugenie's mother, the Duchess of York, penned a truly heartfelt message to her daughter and her new fiancé. Printed exclusively in this past week's issue of our sister magazine HELLO!, the sweet note was centered on the couple's "kindness, love and goodness." Sarah wrote: "Dearest Eugenie and Jack The Man, when you walk into a room, you bring smiles to the faces of all who meet you. You both exude kindness, love and goodness. You have beautiful manners and go the extra mile to all who meet you. I was so proud of your pure love and joy shining through the press and television on Monday."

The doting mom, who shares an elder daughter Princess Beatrice with her ex-husband Prince Andrew, went on to say: "Thank you for always making my day brighter and the laughter and happiness you bring to Papa, Beatrice and myself. The York Family embraces the magic of Jack totally. Exciting times ahead. It is wonderful to see and be part of such great and happy news. Love you both… Mumsie and Sarahs."