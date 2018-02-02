Prince William and Kate Middleton wrapped the second and final leg of their Scandinavian tour on Friday, February 2. The couple began their day visiting Norway’s Hartvig Nissen School, the location for the TV show Skam. The British royals along with their Norwegian counterparts, Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon, met the actors and producers of the show as well as students to learn about the effects Skam has had on bringing challenges facing teenagers out into the open.

GALLERY: HGHLIGHTS FROM WILL AND KATE'S ROYAL TOUR

After meeting pupils, the foursome retreated to the Crown Prince Couple’s home, Skaugum, for lunch. Later in the day the royals bundled up as they visited the Holmenkollen Ski Jump — one of Oslo's most iconic landmarks. During the outing, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed that her four-year-old son, Prince George, took up skiing last year. While her little boy and daughter Princess Charlotte are back in London, Kate showed off her maternal skills helping local nursery children take part in an afternoon ski school session on the slopes organized by the Norwegian Ski Federation.

WATCH BELOW FOR A RECAP OF THE ROYALS' FINAL DAY IN NORWAY