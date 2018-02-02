While athletes were vying for the gold at the Olympics, these royals were finding their happily ever afters. Denmark’s future King, Crown Prince Frederik met his future wife, then-an ad agency executive Mary Donaldson, at a crowded pub during the 2000 Sydney Games. Three years later, the Danish royal popped the question. Like Frederik and Crown Princess Mary, Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia also had a chance meeting during the 1972 Munich Olympics. "When I first saw her it said 'click' and it has kept clicking ever since,” the monarch has said of meeting his wife — who was working at a party as an official hostess at the time of their first encounter.

For Monaco's Prince Albert, who is a former Olympic bobsledder, and Princess Charlene, a retired Olympic swimmer, the international sporting event holds a special place in their hearts. The couple met in 2000, but their first public appearance was six years later at the 2006 Turin Olympic Games. Charlene has previously revealed, “It was clear that we shared the same passions; we both became very emotional watching the athletes. Sport is the common denominator of our lives." Talk about gold-winning couples!