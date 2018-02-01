Kate Middleton and Prince William received a warm welcome in a snowy Norway! After a slight delay, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Oslo, where they were greeted with hugs by Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Merit on day three of their royal tour. Despite the weather, Kate remained on trend as she stepped off the tarmac to meet the future King and his wife, in a blue Catherine Walker coat.

Kate and William ended their evening at the royal palace Photo: Getty Images

Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s parents warmed up inside of the royal palace. Kate, who wore a dress by maternity line Seraphine, and William were joined by Haakon and Mette-Marit as they dined with King Harald and Queen Sonja. It was back to work after lunch as the British duo were greeted by friendly well-wishers on their way to the Princess Ingrid Alexandra Sculpture Park. The duo were given a tour of the park, by its namesake, Haakon and Mette-Merit’s 14-year-old daughter.

William and Kate arrived in Norway for day three of their royal tour Photo: Getty Images

After the chilly event, William and Kate were joined by the future King and his wife at MESH, where the 35-year-old royal tried his hand at a virtual reality tour. The night ended in glamour as William and Kate, who wore Alexander McQueen, were honored with a dinner hosted by the Norwegian royals.

GALLERY: THE BEST PICTURES FROM THE ROYAL TOUR OF SWEDEN AND NORWAY

During the reception, Princess Diana's son spoke about the close relationship between the two nations. “Thousands of people cross the North Sea in each direction every year. Friendship is the hallmark of what prompts them to make this journey,” he said. “Catherine and I are delighted that, now, we too have made that journey; we too have experienced the warmth of that friendship on this very special visit.

WATCH THE DAY 3 RECAP BELOW