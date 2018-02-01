Prince Harry and Meghan Markle coordinate in menswear for military awards

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come full circle with their relationship! The engaged couple stepped out on Thursday, February 1, to attend the annual Endeavour Fund Awards. The awards celebrate the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges.

It's fitting the couple chose to make their awards debut at this particular event since they made their first official joint appearance last summer during Harry's Invictus Games for veterans and service individuals. The royal bride-to-be coordinated with her Prince wearing a black trouser suit by Alexander McQueen, while Princess Diana's son looked sharp wearing a navy suit.

VIEW GALLERY The pair coordinated in mesnwear for the awards Photo: BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

Both Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, are advocates for veterans. While her royal fiancé served in the army for ten years and continues to work with veterans with his annual Invictus Games, the American actress has also shown her support for troops by traveling to Afghanistan on an USO tour.

VIEW GALLERY Meghan and Harry attended the Endeavour Fund Awards at Goldsmiths' Hall in London Photo: BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

The Suits alum documented her 2014 travels abroad on her Instagram account — which has since been deleted since becoming engaged to Queen Elizabeth's grandson. Alongside a group selfie with soldiers at the time, Meghan wrote, “In gratitude to our troops, and the opportunity to thank them personally for their sacrifice and service. Such an honor and feeling very very blessed. #USOtour @usotour#afghanistan.”

VIEW GALLERY The American actress wore a suit by Alexander McQueen Photo: Jonathan Hordle/WENN

Meghan and Harry will say "I do" on May 19 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. The Prince and American actres announced their engagement in November 2017, after dating for a year and a half. Harry's communication's secretary Jason Knauf said that the couple were delighted to be holding their nuptials on the "beautiful grounds of Windsor,” adding that they would be putting their stamp on their wedding day. He said, “They will be making sure it reflects who they are as a couple.”