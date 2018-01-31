Day two of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s tour of Sweden saw the royal couple championing a cause close to their hearts — mental health! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s morning focused on Sweden's pioneering work in the field of mental health and children's wellbeing, and how children and young teenagers are supported through the Swedish education system.

Aside from visiting the Karolinska Institute the royals along with Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel dropped by Matteusskolan school, where they learned more about the Youth Aware of Mental Health (YAM) program — which promotes increased knowledge about mental health through dialogue and role-play. “Catherine and I and Victoria and Daniel care deeply about mental health,” the Duke told an audience of teachers, students and mental health practitioners. “It’s all about early intervention. Sometimes a conversation is enough.”

William and Kate bonded with Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar at Haga Palace Photo: Twitter/KensingtonRoyal

The four royals later made their way to the NK Department Store to open an interactive exhibition of UK design, fashion and brands that operate in Sweden. Following a busy morning, Prince Willian and Kate enjoyed tea with the Crown Princess Couple and their two young children — Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar — at Haga Palace. Sadly the Duke and Duchess' children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, didn't get to meet the Swedish royal tots as they stayed in the UK because of school commitments.

For their final evening in Sweden before traveling to Norway on February 1, the British royals and their Swedish counterparts attended an event at the Fotografiska Gallery celebrating contemporary culture. William told the crowd, “Tonight is a celebration of energy, creativity, innovation and engagement in the world - all words we associate with both Britain and Sweden. Above all, tonight is a celebration of friendship. Skål!"