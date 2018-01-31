Princess Charlene has a pair of ski bunnies on her hands. The royal's daughter Princess Gabriella recently hit the slopes for her first ski lesson with her twin brother Prince Jacques. The proud mom-of-two took to her personal Instagram account on Wednesday, January 31, to share a video of her three-year-old's big moment on a mountain. Alongside the clip of her little girl looking like a natural skier, Charlene penned, “Princess Gabriella’s first time on skis (Age 3).”

Prince Albert’s daughter looked confident as she skied towards an instructor while wearing a protective helmet and pink puffer suit. Gabriella’s brother, dressed in blue, watched from the sidelines.

The Monaco twins are proving to be sporty like their parents

Charlene, 40, and Grace Kelly’s son, 59, are both skiers. Back in 2016, the couple opened up to Paris Match Magazine during a ski holiday in Switzerland. “We hope they will inherit our love for sports,” Albert said of his kids. “I think it’s on a good path.”

While they are just learning how to ski, the royal couple's twins are already swimming. Albert has previously revealed that Jacques and Gabriella are taking after their Olympic swimming mother. “They’re in the pool a solid two hours in the morning and again in the afternoon,” Albert told People magazine in 2017. “They’ve had all sorts of water safety instruction, including the self-survival course when they were eight months.”

Charlene and Albert's kids are already swimmers at age three

Charlene, whose namesake foundation teaches water safety, penned a passionate op-ed on the importance water safety last year admitting, “Now I have my own children, one of my top priorities has been to teach them to swim. It is an essential life skill, like learning to safely cross a road.”