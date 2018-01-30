King Felipe, Queen Letizia and daughters prove they are like all other families at home

Royals who lunch! In celebration of King Felipe’s milestone 50th birthday on January 30, the palace shared an intimate video of the monarch and his wife Queen Letizia, along with their two daughters — Princess Leonor, 12, and Infanta Sofía, 10 — eating together at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid. The nearly two-minute clip gives fans a glimpse into the life of the monarchs and their young children at home.

The royals proved they are like any regular family eating at home Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

Behind closed doors, the Spanish royals proved to be like any other family conversing at the table. As they dined on soup and caprese [salad] near a bay window overlooking their backyard, the King and Queen chatted with their daughters about the weather, homework assignments and Sofía’s upcoming performance at school. Discussing her role, Felipe told his youngest daughter, “It’s complicated to express emotions on the stage… Imagine the actors that have to do it all the time.”

WATCH THE ROYAL FAMILY EAT TOGETHER BELOW