Happy birthday Princess Charlene! The Monaco royal celebrated her 40th birthday on Thursday, January 25. The South African beauty no doubt marked the special occasion in the company of her three-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. The doting mom often shares personal photos of her son and daughter on Instagram. "I can spend hours watching them play. They are adorable and inexhaustible," Charlene confessed last year.

Princess Charlene celebrated her 40th birthday on January 25

Prince Albert, who married the former Olympic swimmer in 2011, has previously praised his wife’s maternal skills, calling Princess Charlene a “great mother.” In 2015, Grace Kelly’s son told People magazine, "She's very eager to be with her children at all times." Albert added, "I don't think they would be as smiling and happy as they are if she weren't as good a mother as she is.”