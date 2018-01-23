Queen Elizabeth’s family has a big year ahead of them! From royal weddings to royal babies, the British royals have a lot to celebrate in 2018. Prince Harry and his American fiancée, Meghan Markle, are set to wed in May, followed by the ginger-haired royal’s cousin Princess Eugenie and her long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank in autumn. Both couples have chosen St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle for their big days.

CLICK FOR GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY The British royal family has a lot to celebrate in 2018 Photo: James Devaney/WireImage

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, in addition to Zara and Mike Tindall will be welcoming new additions to their respective families. Meanwhile Her Majesty will celebrate the 65th anniversary of her coronation on June 2 and her son Prince Charles will mark his milestone 70th birthday in November. In keeping with tradition, the palace will most likely release new portraits of the future King with his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, his sons Princes William and Harry, his daughters-in-law and grandchildren.