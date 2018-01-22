There’s another royal wedding in the works for 2018! On Monday, January 22, it was announced that Princess Eugenie is engaged to her longtime love Jack Brooksbank. Buckingham Palace confirmed the news in a statement that read: “The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr. Jack Brooksbank. Her Royal Highness and Mr. Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month. The wedding will take place in the autumn of 2018 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course.”

Princess Eugenie is engaged to Jack Brooksbank

Eugenie’s father Prince Andrew also shared the news via Twitter. Following the news, official photographs of Eugenie and her fiancé, taken by photographer Jonathan Brady, were released by Buckingham Palace to mark the couple's engagement. One picture sees the happy couple embrace, with the 27-year-old royal proudly showing off her dazzling engagement ring while wearing a dress by Erdem and Jimmy Choo shoes. The beautiful ring contains a padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds.

The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr. Jack Brooksbank.

The pair have been together for over six years, after meeting during a ski break in Verbier, Switzerland. Their relationship has been solid, even surviving as a long-distance couple when Eugenie, 27, moved to Manhattan to work for an online auction house. She and Jack were still "very much together" despite the 3,000 plus miles between them.

Eugenie has recently moved into Ivy Cottage, a three-bedroom apartment in the grounds of Kensington Palace where she is neighbors with her cousins Prince Harry and Prince William. Jack was not expected to officially join Eugenie at the apartment, but it's likely that the couple will move in with each other ahead of their wedding.

Eugenie's ring contains a padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds

In the summer of 2016, reports claimed that nightclub manager was planning to propose to his royal girlfriend by the end of the year, and that they would marry in 2017. However a spokesperson for Eugenie's mom, Sarah Ferguson, denied the claims saying: "The story is not true." Jack is very close to Eugenie's parents and is often pictured in their company. He has also been introduced to Queen Elizabeth."

The Princess and her fiancé are set to say 'I do' in the fall of 2018

Queen Elizabeth is witnessing quite a few landmark occasions in her grandchildrens' lives. Zara Tindall and husband Mike Tindall announced this month that they are expecting their second child, while Prince William and wife Duchess Kate will become parents-of-three this spring. And of course, Prince Harry and his fiancé Meghan Markle are set to wed in May in the same chapel as Eugenie and Jack.