Meghan Markle has first wedding dress fitting at Kensington Palace: All the details

Meghan Markle is gearing up to walk down the aisle in four months. The royal bride-to-be has reportedly picked out her wedding dress and already had her first fitting! According to Good Morning America, the Suits alum flew her close friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney from Canada to London to help her to decide on which gown to wear for the big day.

Following the fitting, Jessica reportedly stayed at Kensington Palace with the engaged couple for four nights and was thought to help Meghan decide on more outfits for the 36-year-old's upcoming engagements.

CLICK FOR GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY Meghan's friend Jessica reportedly flew to London to help the royal bride-to-be pick out her dress Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage

Royal reporter Omid Scobie said: "[Meghan] attended a top secret fitting at Kensington Palace with a designer.” Omid also tweeted that Meghan was "incredibly excited" by her first fitting. Describing her own "perfect wedding dress" in 2016, the American actress admitted, “I have the luxury of wearing beautiful pieces of clothing every day for work, so my personal style—wedding or not—is very pared down and relaxed. Classic and simple is the name of the game, perhaps with a modern twist.”

MORE: Meghan Markle admits she loves this Kennedy bride's gown

In the new report, it was also revealed that Jessica's daughter, Ivy, will be a flower girl on the day along with Princess Charlotte, while Prince George will be a pageboy. Jessica celebrated her return home after her trip to London by sharing a sweet snap of her three children holding up a “welcome home” sign, which she captioned: "✈️👬💃🏻 #luckiestmom."

VIEW GALLERY Meghan is expected to pick her friend Jessica's daughter, Ivy, (right) to be one of her flower girls Photo: Instagram/jessicamulroney

GALLERY: EVERYTHING WE KNOW ABOUT PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE'S WEDDING

Prince Harry and Meghan will tie the knot on May 19 and famous faces including Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra and Ed Sheeran are among those expected to attend, with the latter also thought to be performing at the royal reception. Speaking about the royal couple's wedding, the Archbishop of Canterbury told Radio 4: "I am very, very sure after conversations that this is no tick-box exercise, 'We ought to get married in a church.’”

VIEW GALLERY Meghan as Rachel in her TV show Suits Photo: Kleinfeld Canada

He added, “There is a profound sense of commitment, of seriousness, both about faith and their lives together, which is quite inspirational…It's important because people look at it and see a model of how two people commit their lives to one another before God in the presence of millions of people. It's always a beautiful moment — every wedding is profoundly beautiful. Even when you drop the rings it's still a very moving wedding."