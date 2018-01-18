Meghan Markle breaks royal protocol — twice! — during Cardiff visit with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle delighted fans when she broke royal protocol during her and Prince Harry’s day trip to Cardiff on Thursday, January 18. The royal bride-to-be signed an autograph for a young girl who waited to catch a glimpse of the Suits alum and the British Prince. Meghan also happily posed for a selfie with a well-wisher despite telling another fan last December that “we’re not allowed to do selfies.”

While the TV star isn't officially a royal family member yet, royals are typically expected to politely decline fans requests for autographs due to the risk of it being forged. Meghan appeared in high spirits throughout the walkabout. The 36-year-old chatted with members of the crowd, high-fived school children and even allowed one man to kiss her hand.

Meghan Markle broke protocol during her visit to Cardiff with Prince Harry

Meghan and Harry, 33, were all smiles despite their arrival being delayed due to service issues on their train. The engaged couple made the journey from London to Cardiff to experience the rich culture and heritage of Wales. During the visit, the American actress and Queen Elizabeth’s grandson were presented with a traditional Celtic love spoon by local children named Harry and Meghan.

Prince Harry's future wife also posed for a selfie with a fan

The couple also received a five-tier cake made entirely from layers of cheese. The unique confectionary was created for Meghan and Harry by the Snowdonia Cheese Company, based in Rhyl, North Wales. Simon Mercer, a director of the cheese company, said: "We made it for them. It's to celebrate their wedding and to offer our congratulations to them. We do get asked to make wedding cakes occasionally. We have been asked in the past to do it."

The cake was gifted to the couple during their first joint official visit to Cardiff, where they took a tour of Cardiff Castle, were serenaded with a romantic Welsh love song, saw cultural performances, met sportsmen and women and sampled food and drinks from the principality.

The American actress wore a chic coat for the outing

The Hollywood star bundled up for the outing wearing Stella McCartney’s “Tie Detail Coat” over an off-the-shoulder wool jacket by Theory and Hiut Denim skinny jeans. Meghan accessorized her look with a Demellier London green handbag and Tabitha Simmons booties, while sweeping her tresses up into a messy bun.

Meghan and Harry’s trip comes four months before they are set to say "I do" on May 19 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. The Prince and American actress announced their engagement in November 2017, after dating for a year and a half.

The engaged couple watched performances during their day trip

Harry's communication's secretary Jason Knauf said that the couple were delighted to be holding their nuptials on the "beautiful grounds of Windsor,” adding that they would be putting their stamp on their wedding day. He said, “They will be making sure it reflects who they are as a couple.”