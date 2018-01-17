Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement thank you cards revealed

Following news of their royal engagement, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were inundated with thousands of congratulatory cards. Almost two months later, well-wishers around the world have received thank you cards from Buckingham Palace saying that the engaged couple are "incredibly touched" by the reaction. Harry and Meghan chose to send a beautiful, candid photo, which was taken during their engagement photocall at the end of November.

Scroll below to see the couple's card

The message on the back of the card reads: "Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle were incredibly touched that you took the trouble to write as you did in connection to their forthcoming Wedding. It really was most thoughtful of you and greatly appreciated. His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle send you their warmest thanks and very best wishes."

The couple announced their engagement in November of 2017 Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The pair will say "I do" on May 19 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. The Prince, 33, and American actress, 36, announced their engagement in November 2017, after dating for a year and a half. Harry's communication's secretary Jason Knauf said that the couple were delighted to be holding their nuptials on the "beautiful grounds of Windsor,” adding that they would be putting their stamp on their wedding day. He said, “They will be making sure it reflects who they are as a couple.”

GALLERY: EVERYTHING WE KNOW ABOUT PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE'S WEDDING

It was also confirmed that the royal family will pay for the wedding, including the church service, the music, the flowers and the reception, and that Meghan, a Protestant, will be baptized and confirmed before the big day. The Suits alum, who will become a senior HRH upon marrying into the royal family, also intends to become a British citizen.

MORE: Meghan Markle's first official royal gift revealed

Meghan and Harry will say "I do" on May 19, 2018 Photo: Alexi Lubomirski

Meghan has already had a taste of the royal life. A few days after their wedding announcement, she and Harry visited Nottingham to carry out a day of engagements. The couple also visited Brixton in south London earlier this month — their second joint engagement and their first of 2018.