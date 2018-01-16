Princess Charlotte bosses big brother Prince George around, Queen Elizabeth reveals

Prince George might be a future King, but at home his little sister Princess Charlotte is the Queen. The royal tots’ great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth recently revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s two-year-old daughter bosses her older brother, four, around.

While presenting a bible to a ten-year-old named Emily Clay at her Sandringham estate in Norfolk, the Queen asked the school girl if she “looked after” her six-year-old sister, Hadleigh. Emily's mom Ellen said, “It’s the other way around," to which Queen Elizabeth replied, "It's like that with Charlotte and George."

Charlotte bosses her older brother around according to Queen Elizabeth Photo: Chris Jackson

Her Majesty’s comments echo Kate Middleton’s from last year. The Duchess previously revealed that her daughter is the “one in charge” in the Cambridge household. During Kate’s day trip to Coventry with Prince William on Tuesday, January 16, the royal, who is pregnant with her third child, opened up about her children once again, revealing their favorite soccer teams.

Chatting with nine-year-old Brian Mulonbi, Kate told him that both George and Charlotte have Aston Villa kits. He said: "Kate told me that George and Charlotte love putting on Villa kits. I told her I am an Arsenal fan, so I don't really like Villa kits." Kate jokingly replied: "I have to be loyal to my husband!" Prince William is a Villa fan.

Kate opened up about her kids during her visit to Coventry on January 16 Photo: EAMONN M. MCCORMACK/AFP/Getty Images

During their visit, Kate also helped out a little boy who felt sick after meeting her. A learning mentor at Corpus Christi primary school, Carole Flynn, said: "Princess Kate came over and give him a sickbag, our little Craig. I think he was a little bit overcome. He went quite pale. She came over to speak to him, and noticed he was not very well. She asked if he was OK. She bent down, and was concerned. It was lovely of her."