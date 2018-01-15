Kensington Palace has announced exciting new details about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's upcoming royal tour of Sweden and Norway. Prince William and Kate Middleton will visit the Scandinavian nations from Tuesday, January 30 to Friday, February 2, making the trip at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. This will be William and Kate's first official visits to the two countries, and their first time to Stockholm and Oslo. The couple will be welcomed by members of the royal family in each respective country. In Sweden, they will be treated to a special luncheon by King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, while in Norway, they will join King Harald V and Queen Sonja at Oslo's royal palace for an official dinner. William and Kate will also spend time with Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden, and Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway.

A highlight of the trip will include a stroll through the cobbled streets of Stockholm en route to the iconic Stortorget square, where William and Kate will take in the lit-up skyline from the Fotografiska Galleries. They will also join Victoria and Daniel on a walkabout, and attend a black-tie dinner at the residence of the British ambassador, where they will mingle with the likes of Stellan Skarsgård and Oscar-winner Alicia Vikander.

In Norway, among various other engagements, the parents-of-two will visit one of the country's most iconic landmarks that boasts dramatic views over the city of Oslo: the ski jump Holmenkollen. They will also venture over to the Hartvig Nissen School, where the widely successful Norwegian TV show Skam was filmed. The couple will meet the stars and producers of the teen drama series to learn more about it.

A spokesperson for the palace also said: "The four-day tour will also include time learning more about what makes Scandinavian culture so unique, from attitudes towards young people and mental health in schools, to the importance of being active and spending time outdoors, whatever the temperature may be."

"The Duke and Duchess are keen to experience a taste of the Scandinavian way of life for themselves, and to see how people of all generations battle the elements to make the most of their surroundings, whether ice-skating in Stockholm's local parks, or skiing off-piste in the hills that surround Oslo." They added: "The UK's links with each country are extensive, and Their Royal Highnesses are looking forward to building a lasting friendship with the people of both Sweden and Norway."