Princess Charlotte might have started nursery school earlier this week, but the preschool student is already on her way to becoming bilingual. A source told People magazine that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s daughter speaks some Spanish. The royal tot no doubt practices her foreign language skills with her nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, who is from Palencia, Spain.

The source added that Princess Charlotte is “very sweet and very confident — she’s always chatting away.” Aside from being “fun and energetic,” Prince George’s younger sister, who turns three in May, is also “polite.” The source noted, “She has beautiful manners.”

VIEW GALLERY Princess Charlotte attended her first day of nursery school on January 8 Photo: The Duchess of Cambridge

Last year, Kate Middleton revealed during her visit to Farms for City Children in Gloucestershire that both of her children are learning Spanish. Sayanna, nine, who bonded with Prince William’s wife told reporters at the time, “[Kate] said she is trying to teach Charlotte Spanish and said her son George can count up to ten in Spanish already.”

Princess Charlotte attended her first day of school on Monday, January 8, at Willcocks Nursery School, which strives to maintain its ethos for high standards, excellence and good manners. To mark the occasion, Kate Middleton snapped two adorable photos of her little girl on the steps of Kensington Palace.

VIEW GALLERY Kate Middleton previously revealed that her kids are learning Spanish Photo: Chris Jackson

It was announced in December that the royal tot would be attending the nursery school, which is just a stone's throw away from her home in Kensington Palace. A spokeswoman for Kensington Palace opened up about Prince William and Kate’s choice, saying: "They felt it was ideal as a first step for Princess Charlotte's early education and they were impressed by the team that work there."