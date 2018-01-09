Meghan Markle weighs in on gender equality, shuts down social media accounts

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are lending their voices to one of the world’s most talked about issues, gender equality. During their visit with to Reprezent Radio on January 9, the Prince and his bride-to-be shared their thoughts on the matter. “You have to remind yourself that self-love is important,” Meghan said during a conversation with DJ YV Shells. Meghan's sentiments were echoed by her future husband, who added: “As males we have to do our part or it’s not going to work.”

VIEW GALLERY Megan shared her views on gender equality during her engagement in Brixton with Prince Harry Photo: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

Harry, 33, and Meghan’s, 36, conversation came as part of their second joint engagement. The pair visited the radio station that is the only 24-hour underground music station in the UK produced by people under 25. During the 45-minute visit, Harry and Meghan listened to various stories from the DJs, including Remi Adermi, 34, who noted that the actress and the Prince really cared about their stories.

“They just wanted to know why we were here and what we got out of the experience,” she said. “They had a lot of words of encouragement.” Outside of their encouraging words, Harry perfected a handshake with the DJ. After Remi showed him how to do it once, the Prince got the gesture down perfectly. Joking with Remi: “That’s just for us, just between us.” Meghan and Harry’s second outing brought a host of well-wishers and fans who couldn’t wait for a chance to meet the pair.

VIEW GALLERY Harry and Meghan chatted with DJs at the Reprezent 107.3 studios Photo: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

The duo met ten-year-old Grace and her seven-year-old sister Olive, who got the Suits actress to share her feelings about her upcoming nuptials. “Of course, I am,” she replied when asked if she was excited about her big day. With the wedding only 122 days away, Meghan is prepping for her new life in the royal family.

Thank you @ReprezentRadio for welcoming Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle to your station this afternoon! 🎧 pic.twitter.com/PB0xL2Hx6v — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 9, 2018

On Tuesday, it was announced that the bride-to-be, who often used her platform to share inspirational messages, has shut down her Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts. A palace source noted: “Ms. Markle is grateful to everyone who has followed her social media accounts over the years, however, as she has not used these accounts for some time, she has taken the decision to close them.” Meghan shut down her lifestyle blog, The Tig in April 2017.