Over three years after the Duchess of Cambridge launched her patronage East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ Nook Appeal to provide better hospice care services for children, she is now celebrating the start of the nook’s construction with a newly released letter.

In it, Kate Middleton penned, “An exciting and important milestone has been reached for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices. After much dedicated effort of all those involved in the Nook Appeal, the building of a new hospice in the heart of Norfolk has begun.”

Kate visited EACH in Quidenham in 2017 Photo: Adrian Dennis - WPA Pool /Getty Images

She continued, “I have been fortunate to meet with a number of families receiving services from EACH, and earlier this year I visited the current Norfolk hospice in Quidenham. Spending time with these families and hearing how much EACH’s support means to them reminds me what a wonderful organisation it is; I am enormously proud to be its Patron.”

Prince William’s wife, who has been a Patron of EACH since 2012, went on to write about Quidenham — which she visited in January 2017 — being one of the oldest children’s hospices in the UK. The royal noted that a new and purpose-built hospice means EACH can provide better support for children and their families. “A 21st century hospice for 21st century care,” she added.

The Duchess has been a Patron of EACH since 2012 Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images

“I greatly admire the dedication, generosity and achievements of the charity’s supporters an volunteers, and look forward to seeing the progress of this campaign. Together I hope that we will achieve this vision for Norfolk families and continue to transform lives,” Kate concluded the letter, before signing her name “Catherine” below.

The Nook is expected to transform children’s palliative care in Norfolk and North Suffolk and deliver better children’s hospice care services. East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, which helps families whose children suffer from life-threatening conditions, shared Kate’s letter on Monday, January 8, one day before the royal’s 36th birthday (January 9).

The royal turns 36 on January 9 Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge will be celebrating her birthday out of the spotlight. Kate’s deputy communications secretary told HOLA!’s sister brand HELLO! Online that the Duchess “will be spending the day privately." It is highly likely that the Duchess will be doing something special with her husband Prince William and their children, Prince George, four, and two-year-old Princess Charlotte.