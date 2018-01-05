Mia Tindall is going to be a big sister! A spokesperson for Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall confirmed that the couple is expecting their second child together. A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "The Queen and members of the royal family were very pleased to hear this news."

The couple’s exciting news comes just over a year after Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter suffered a miscarriage. A spokeswoman for the couple released a statement on Christmas Eve 2016 saying: "Very sadly, Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby. At this difficult time, we ask that everyone respects their privacy."

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY Zara and Mike are already parents to daughter Mia Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Last year, Mike, 39, opened up about their loss, telling the Sunday Times: "One thing you do learn is how many other people have to go through the same thing." He added: "The saving grace for us has been Mia, our daughter, who is now three. However down we feel she will come running up in our faces. When I was playing [rugby] I hardly saw her; now we can see her grow up. I can take her swimming and I can take her to Ninja Tots. You'll never be able to see her there because she disappears in a puff of smoke."

MORE: Mike Tindall reveals he's a fan of Meghan Markle's show Suits

Mia, who turns four on January 17, is known for stealing the show when out with her parents. "She's got quite a little personality on her, and we encourage that," Mike previously told Good Morning Britain. Meanwhile, Zara, 36, has discussed the importance of ensuring that her cheeky daughter has an active lifestyle. "We have always had sport in our lives and through our childhood," she said. "I think that really is important in every child's life to have that opportunity. I think we got it off our parents and hopefully we can pass that on to Mia.”