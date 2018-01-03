Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo expecting second baby: Report

Pierre Casiraghi and his wife Beatrice Borromeo are reportedly expecting their second child. According to Italian magazine Chi, Beatrice is pregnant again, just 11 months after welcoming her first child Stefano with Princess Caroline of Monaco's son. The family has been photographed enjoying a winter holiday in St. Moritz, Switzerland where they celebrated Christmas. Pierre, 30, and Beatrice, 32, welcomed their son, Stefano Ercole Carlo in February 2017.

Beatrice and Pierre are reportedly expecting their second child Photo: Getty Images

The little boy's name is a nod to Pierre's late father Stefano Casiraghi, who tragically died in 1990 as a result of a sailing accident. Rumors of the baby's arrival began swirling after Beatrice's sister posted a now-deleted message on Instagram. Sharing a scenic photo of a marina, Matilde Borromeo wrote: "28/2/2017 new date to add in the calendar for my family," adding several blue heart emojis.

The former journalist and Princess Caroline's son are parents to 11-month-old Stefano Photo: Getty Images

Princess Caroline later confirmed the birth of her fourth grandchild in a joint statement with Beatrice's mother, Countess Donna Paola Marzotto. "The Princess of Hanover and the Countess Paola Marzotto have the joy of announcing the birth of their grandson born on 28 February 2017. The mother and the child are doing well," the statement read.

Beatrice, a journalist and author, has previously opened up about wanting to start a family. In early 2016, she told Glamour magazine: "I come from a big family, and I want children of my own." Noting at the time: "But at the moment I'm thinking about putting my career in a place where it would not get threatened by the presence of children." The couple tied the knot in the summer of 2015. They had a civil ceremony in Monaco, followed by a large religious wedding on Isola Bella, one of the Borromean Islands on Lake Maggiore, Italy.