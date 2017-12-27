Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first Christmas with the royal family was a success. The 33-year-old Prince revealed that his family loved spending time with his fiancée over the holiday. “The family loved having her there,” Harry said on BBC Radio 4’s Today program, where he was the guest editor on Wednesday, December 27. “We had an amazing time staying with my brother and sister-in-law and running around with the kids.” He added: It’s the family she’s never had.”

Harry shared that Meghan had an amazing time with the royal family during Christmas

When asked about how she coped meeting the "in-laws" the Prince replied: "It was fantastic, she really enjoyed it." The former Suits actress broke tradition by attending Christmas at Sandringham with the Queen before she and Harry are married. The Prince also opened up about his future wedding to Meghan, which will take place on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Even though the big day is 147 days away, it seems the happy couple are yet to sort out the guest list. When pressed on whether he’ll invite former President Barack Obama, who he interviewed during his time on the radio show, and wife Michelle Obama to his wedding next year, Harry said: "I don't know about that, we haven't even put the invite or the guest list together, who knows if he's going to be invited or not, I wouldn't want to ruin that surprise."

Meghan joined Harry and the rest of the British royal family at Sandringham

Harry also took the time to speak with his father, Prince Charles during his time on the BBC broadcast. The Queen’s son spoke about his desire to combat climate change, and how proud he is that his youngest boy is following in his footsteps. “Well, darling boy, it makes me very proud to think that you understand,” Charles said. With Harry joking: “And that I’m listening.”