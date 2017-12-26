Queen Letizia had another year of standout style! The Spanish royal donned more than a few fashionable looks home in Spain and across the world stage in 2017. King Felipe’s wife dressed the part for every occasion, big or small whether it was conquering a Spanish state banquet in Felipe Varela or showing off some shoulder in Carolina Herrera.

Queen Letizia remained on trend throughout the year in a few of her go-to favorites and new head-turning pieces that proved once again that she is the Queen of Style. Take a look at some of the Queen’s best looks from 2017.