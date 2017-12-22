Given her roots, it’s no surprise that Queen Maxima is a champion for music. After attending a Christmas gala concert on December 14 in Rotterdam, the Argentine-born royal, 46, penned a blog post titled "Crescendo" for the website More Music in the Classroom. King Willem-Alexander’s wife, who is honorary president of the foundation, stressed the importance of music education for children.

“More music in the classroom: together we can do it! At primary schools throughout the Netherlands, children discover how much fun it is to make music together. More and more teachers and masters get the taste and give music a bigger role in their class,” she began the post, published on December 20, in Dutch. “Parents hear how much fun their children have with music and are also enthusiastic."

She added, “I am very pleased with the right attention to music education and I am proud of what we have put in motion together. More Music in the Classroom is crescendo. Music is becoming more and more a permanent place at school and therefore a permanent place in the lives of children. That is very valuable.”

The Dutch monarch noted that she enjoys carrying out engagements where music is involved. She said, “For me personally, every musical work visit is a party.” Queen Maxima has previously spoken about her love for music. She once said, “I am Latin and I will continue being Latin in respect to some aspects of my culture. I dance, I sing and I will keep on dancing and singing.”