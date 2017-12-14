Prince Oscar joins sister Princess Estelle in Swedish Christmas tradition

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden had two special elves help welcome Stockholm Royal Palace’s Christmas trees on Thursday, December 14. The future Queen was joined by her young children — Princess Estelle, five, and Prince Oscar, one.

The engagement marked Oscar's first time participating in the holiday tradition. Estelle, who helped her mother accept multiple trees last year, first participated in the Swedish tradition in 2013 when she was also one-years-old.

Crown Princess Victoria and her children welcomed Christmas trees to the royal palace in Stockholm Photo: Kungahuset.se

Victoria and her children received Christmas trees from students at the master's program at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences. The university has presented Christmas trees to the royal palace since the late 1960s. Oscar adorably shook hands with one of the students, while inspecting trees with his mom and sister.

The 40-year-old royal and her kids looked festive for the engagement. Victoria donned a vibrant red full skirt, black top and black coat. Estelle coordinated with her mother wearing a red dress and matching hair bow, along with a black coat, white tights and Mary Janes. Meanwhile little Oscar looked sharp in a button down shirt, vest and trousers.

The engagement marked Prince Oscar's first time participating in the Swedish royal tradition Photo: Kungahuset.se

Royal fans can look forward to the Crown Princess family’s annual Christmas video, which is released a few days ahead of December 25. Last year, Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel, along with their kids, starred in a video hiking through Tyresta National Park. Swedish Royal Court’s Director of Information, Margaret Thorgren, revealed to Swedish Women’s Weekly, that the “nature oriented” family chose to film their outdoors to showcase Sweden’s “fantastic nature.”

The holiday is a double celebration for the Swedish royal family since December 23 is Victoria's mother Queen Silvia's birthday. In honor of her German heritage there is always a Weihnachtsstollen, a fruit-cake soaked in brandy and covered with powdered sugar. In Sweden, a jellied fish dish known as lutefisk is also served at Christmas.