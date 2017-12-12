Princes William and Harry reunite with Star Wars co-stars at London premiere

Princes William and Harry didn’t have to travel to a galaxy far, far away to attend the European premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The royal brothers stepped out Tuesday for the star-studded event held at London’s Royal Albert Hall, just a stone's throw from Kensington Palace Gardens.

The film’s premiere on December 12 benefited the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry. Military veterans and volunteers who have taken part in the foundation’s programs joined William, 35, and Harry, 33, at the premiere, in addition to some families who were affected by the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

VIEW GALLERY William and Harry attended the European premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi Photo: Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

While the Princes were on hand to represent their foundation, Her Majesty’s grandsons were no doubt excited about their silver screen debut in the franchise’s eighth installment. Harry and William reportedly filmed their scene while visiting Pinewood Studios last year to recognize the wealth of British creative talent involved in the production of the Star Wars films.

"It wasn’t intimidating, it was fun,” John Boyega told the Hollywood Reporter last month about filming with Princess Diana’s sons. “I thought, like, ‘Of course, it’s Star Wars, they’re going to bring the royal family.’ It felt fun. They were in Stormtrooper costumes.”

A quick chat with Luke Skywalker before #thelastjedi starts! pic.twitter.com/A1wwpvWQ4U — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 12, 2017

William and Harry looked sharp wearing matching black bow tie tuxes as they walked the red carpet, where they were greeted by the film’s beloved droid BB-8. Prior to watching the movie, Kate Middleton’s husband and Meghan Markle’s fiancé reunited with members of the cast who they met while visiting the studio, including Daisy Ridley (Rey), Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), John Boyega (Finn) and Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca). The Duke was seen exchanging laughs with John Boyega and American-Guatemalan actor Oscar Isaac. William and Harry were also presented with their very own Stormtrooper helmets.

The Force is strong on this red carpet! #thelastjedi pic.twitter.com/j6NYKzY3lw — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 12, 2017

The Duke of Cambridge previously admitted that he was a “total geek” when it came to the Star Wars movies. During their 2016 studio visit, the brothers had fun playing with lightsabers and hugging Chewbacca. Joonas, who plays the Wookiee, later revealed, “What a pleasure it was to have a chat with #princeharry and #princewilliam. With them both being pilots, I told them that the pilot seat of the #milenniumfalcon has recently become vacated and that we are searching for a fearless fighterpilot-type to join the team. They promised to give it some thought.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in theaters December 15