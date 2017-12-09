Prince William and Kate Middleton to host Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Christmas

This Christmas, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will play host to the world's currently most talked-about couple: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! Us Weekly revealed that Prince William and Kate Middleton will open up their Amner Hall house in Norfolk to their brother and soon-to-be sister-in-law for the joyous occasion. After spending a royal Christmas Eve with Queen Elizabeth at Sandringham House, the newly-engaged pair will go back home with William and Kate. A source told the publication: "They’ll be William and Kate’s guests and travel back and forth with them."





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will join William and Kate for Christmas Photo: Getty Images

On Christmas morning, the royal foursome will cozy in for a full English holiday breakfast, before attending the 11 a.m. service at nearby St. Mary Magdalene Church. This will be followed by a traditional Christmas lunch, which features two roast turkeys as customary dishes. Of course, a third will be sent up to the nursery to be carved for William and Kate’s children, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.

Later in the day, the group will retire to their fire-lit saloon to listen to the Queen's 3 p.m. recorded speech. According to the article: “in this year’s address, she will congratulate Harry and Meghan." The day after Christmas, the 36-year-old Suits actress will bow out on Boxing Day to stay home with Kate, who is expecting her third child. “They’ve developed a friendship, and Meghan can turn to Kate for advice,” a source shared with Us Weekly in regards to the budding royal.





Prince William, Duchess Kate, Prince George and Princess Charlotte on Christmas Day 2016 Photo: Getty Images

Invitations to Queen Elizabeth's Christmas are usually restricted to her closest family members, with a 'no ring, no bring' policy in place. However, now that Meghan is about to become a full-time royal, it appears as though she is welcome at the coveted celebrations. The royal family have several traditions over the holy holiday. The Queen and Prince Philip usually retreat to the countryside the week before, around December 21, to prepare for the big reunion. Other guests arrive at the 20,000-acre Sandringham estate around December 23 in order of precedence, with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall generally being the last to arrive.

On Christmas Eve when all the royal clan are together, the Queen's grandchildren and great-grandchildren put the finishing touches to their Christmas tree. Presents are opened at tea time that day, with gifts laid out in the Red Drawing Room on a trestle table. At 8 p.m. that evening, a formal candle-lit dinner is served with the ladies of them family in gowns and jewels and the men in black tie attire.