Kate Middleton and Queen Letizia: The royal style icons take on the same trends

Royal style goals! Queen Letizia and Kate Middleton have an impeccable sense of style that has landed them on some of the best-dressed lists. With each woman’s influential effect on fashion, it's no surprise that the Queen of Spain and the Duchess of Cambridge have taken a page out of each other’s style books.

Prince William and King Felipe's respective wives have reflected their individual style with their wardrobe, while wearing similar looks. From regal red ball gowns and tiaras, to floral prints, Letizia and Kate have solidified themselves as royal style icons. Here is a look at the trendsetting duo’s most stylish twinning moments.