Meghan Markle, Miley Cyrus, Priyanka Chopra and more: see all the stars and royals who married in 2018
Miley Cyrus wedding

From surprise weddings to over-the-top nuptials, here are the many celebrity couples who have said “I do” in 2018.

 

 

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth surprised the world after tying the knot on Sunday, December 23. The newlyweds had been dating on and off since 2009. In 2013 they called off their engagement but got back together in 2016. Surprisingly the pair made it official after saying ‘I do’ just in time before the new year!

 

Photo: Instagram/@mileycyrus

Malin Akerman Wedding

Malin Akerman and Jack Donelly

Malin Akerman and Jack Donelly said ‘I do’ while barefoot in Tulum. The happy couple decided to tie the knot over the first weekend of December accompanied by their close friends and family. The two became romantically involved after being friends for two years – one year later and they became engaged!

 

Photo: Instagram/@malinakerman

© Getty Images

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara

After years of dating, the All About That Bass singer officially married her longtime boyfriend and actor, Daryl Sabara. The singer made the special day much more special by saying her nuptials on her 25th birthday, December 22nd. About 100 close friends and family were in attendance of the romantic ceremony which took place in the backyard of their Los Angeles home.

Tory Burch and PIerre-Yves Roussel
© Getty Images

Tory Burch and PIerre-Yves Roussel

Tory Burch and Pierre-Yves Roussel

Fashion designer, Tory Burch married Pierre-Yves Roussel, special advisor to the LVMH group in Antigua on Sunday, December 1. The ceremony was almost kept top secret, however several guests posted a few glimpses of the occasion on social media. The couple announced their engagement in January of 2016, but made it official almost three years later.

Mandy Moore wedding

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith

The This Is Us star and musician, Taylor Goldsmith became Mr. and Mrs. on November 19th in a private backyard wedding ceremony at her Los Angeles home. Mandy, who surprised us in a gorgeous blush gown by Rodarte looked stunning. Surprisingly, the couple met over Instagram after Mandy posted a photo of Taylor’s band’s album on the app. She was a fan from the beginning!

 

Photo: Instagram/@mandymooremm

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas wedding
© Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas wedding

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

One of the top weddings of the year was Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ fairytale wedding. The singer and actress celebrated with a series of week-long festivities which included a western ceremony followed by two lavish ones in India. Not only did they appear to be having the time of their lives, but Priyanka’s gowns and Nick’s suiting for each ceremony were incredible.

© Getty Images

Princess Eugenie wedding

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie and longtime boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank married at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor in front of the royal family and 850 guests on October 12. The 28-year-old royal looked stunning in a Peter Pilotto dress and sparkly crown. Her sister, Princess Beatrice was her maid of honor.

Quentin Tarantino married

Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick

Pulp Fiction director Quentin Tarantino has wed for the first time, aged 55. The filmmaker exchanged vows with Israeli singer and model Daniella Pick – who is 20 years his junior – during an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles. The newlyweds later headed to Beverly Hills eaterie Mr. Chow for their reception. Daniela was pictured in two different dresses throughout the day – in a picture obtained by People shows her in a white sleeveless satin gown with a sweetheart neckline and tiara and white veil, and she was later spotted in a simpler white slip dress. Her new husband wore a black suit with a black tie and a satin collar.
 

A source told E! News that some of Quentin's film collaborators attended the low key wedding: "The ceremony was inside in front of a small group of family and friends including Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth and Eli Roth," the insider said. "There were only about 20 people and it was very intimate and private.
 

Earlier in the week, Daniella - the daughter of veteran Israeli musician Svika Pick - gave her Instagram followers an inside look at her bridal shower at five-star hotel The Peninsula Beverly Hills.
 

The couple got engaged in June 2017. They first met in 2009 when Quentin was in Israel to promote Inglourious Basterds - dating for a short while before calling it a day - then reconciling in 2016. This is also the first time down the aisle for Daniella.
 

The director is currently in the post-production stage of his upcoming movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which stars Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Margot Robbie.

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner wedding

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner

She did! Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kusher tied the knot during an intimate Jewish ceremony in Upstate New York. Karlie, 26, who wore a custom Dior gown, shared the news on her Instagram. “10.18.2018 [red heart emoji],” she wrote next to a picture of her smiling with her new husband.

 

The Project Runway host and the businessman wed in front of 80 of their closest friends and family, and plan to have a bigger wedding celebration in the Spring. Karlie and Joshua, 33, announced their engagement in July, weeks after Joshua popped the question.

 

“I love you more than I have words to express,” she wrote next to a selfie featuring her then-fiancé. “Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over.”

 

Photo: Instagram/@karliekloss

© Instagram

Barbara Bush marries Craig Coyne

Barbara Bush and Craig Coyne

The Bush family had a reason to smile! George W. Bush’s daughter Barbara tied the knot with the screenwriter during an intimate and private ceremony at the family’s compound in Kennebunkport, Maine.

 

The 36-year-old former first daughter’s twin sister Jenna Bush Hager confirmed the news via Instagram. “Happy tears, heart exploding as I watched this beautiful girl get married in the place that means love and family,” she wrote next to a sweet photo of her and her sister from the day. “I’m so proud to be this beauties sister.”

 

Barbara’s mother Laura took to her Instagram to share the news writing: “It was wonderful day in Maine when Barbara married her love and Craig joined our family.”

 

For the occasion, Barbara, who was escorted down the aisle by her father, wore a custom ivory silk gown by Vera Wang, which included a special borrowed piece from her late grandmother.

 

“The something borrowed that I am wearing is this bracelet that my grandfather gave to my grandmother on their 70th wedding anniversary,” she told People.

 

Barbara and Craig were engaged for five-weeks, after the Jarhead actor proposed at the family’s Kennebunkport compound. The pair have been together since November 2017, after being set up on a blind date.

 

Photo: Paul Morse/Instagram/@paulmorsephoto

Maria Menounos wedding in Greece

Maria Menounos and Keven Undergaro

Take two! After initially tying the knot live on FOX's New Year's Eve telecast, the 40-year-old TV journalist made things even more official with her 50-year-old love. This time around, she had a traditional (and huge) ceremony in her hometown of Greece!

 

The happy bride shared countless content from her weekend festivities, posting videos and photos leading up to her wedding ceremony on Saturday, October 6. It was a fairy tale affair as the couple rode through a quintessential village in a royal-looking carriage and were cheered on by heaps of family and friends.

 

Just ahead of the nuptials, the celebrity news maven took to social media to share her thanks and excitement in a heartfelt video:

“I’ve been planning this for maybe a month, but really been planning this for a long time in my heart because I always wanted to return to Greece and do our wedding here. Greece means so much to us and our village and our roots and I’m so beyond thankful to all of our friends who put this together.”

 

She addded: “Honestly I feel like the luckiest girl in the world. I have the best husband, I have the best family, nothing is without its problems and nothing’s perfect, but I am so blessed and so so happy today that we get to do this amazing wedding in this beautiful village that I want to move to, although, I think Keven may divorce me and that would kind of suck.”

 

Photo: Instagram/@mariamenounus

© Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk wedding

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk

The Hollywood pair tied the knot on Saturday, September 29! Since crossing paths on the set of Brad's show Glee in 2011, the power couple has been the talk of Tinseltown for their sweet romance. The Oscar-winning actress and American Horror Story creator said 'I do' during an intimate ceremony in the Hamptons with their children and beyond A-list friends on hand to toast to them.

 

Brad was photographed driving himself in a red truck to say "I do" as high-profile guests like Jerry Seinfeld, Cameron Diaz and her hubby Benji Madden, Steven Spielberg and Robert Downey Jr. headed to the nuptials, according to PEOPLE. The ceremony followed an intimate rehearsal dinner hosted by Jerry and his wife Jessica at their Hampton's mansion on Friday night. "Gwyneth and Brad both look very happy," a source told People. “They spent most of the day apart. Gwyneth is very involved in the wedding setup, but at the same time seems very chilled.”

 

It was previously speculated that the 46-year-old Goop founder and her 47-year-old producer beau were already married, having gathered friends and family for a star-studded party back in April. With big names like Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson and Cameron making their way into the Los Angeles Theatre for the glitzy fete, fans were sure the couple was actually walking down the aisle, but it turned out to merely be their engagement party.

Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid get married

Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid

Congatulations... again! The Olympic swimmer and his former Playboy model love said "I do" during an intimate, outdoor wedding ceremony at Morrow Ranch La Quinta in Palm Springs, California, on Sunday, September 10.

 

Along with a sweet snap (that Ryan reposted), Kayla took to Instagram to express her thanks, writing: "What a day. Surrounded with love. The Lochtes!!!❤️✨😊 thank you so much to every single one of you who made this day magical. Above and beyond! Extremely thankful and blessed to have the best team ever!"

 

The 34-year-old athlete and 27-year-old beauty looked stunning on their special day. Donning a glittering Galia Lahav custom Couture gown, Kayla was every inch the perfect bride. Her bridesmaids complemented her appearance in wonderful Watters dresses. Meanwhile, Ryan rocked a sharp suit by Giorgio Verdi in a khaki hue. His groomsman also wore the luxury designer. 

 

The happy couple first exchanged vows in January at a Gainseville, Florida, courthouse after getting engaged back in October of 2016. They share a 15-month-old son named Caiden Zane.

 

Photo: Instagram/@kaylaraereid

Food Network's Katie Lee marries Ryan Biegel

Katie Lee and Ryan Biegel

Katie and Ryan cooked up a wedding on Saturday, September 1. The 36-year-old Food Network host and her TV Producer man wed before family, friends and co-workers in a delicious ceremony at Da Tommaso Allo Scoglio restaurant on the Amalfi Coast of Italy.

 

This marks the second marriage for Katie, who was famously married to Billy Joel from 2004 - 2010. Her and Ryan announced their engagement back in March of 2018, with Katie sharing this photo on her Instagram along with the simple caption: "I said yes". Ryan had popped the question while they vacationed in Paris.

 

Photo: Instagram/@katieleekitchen

Lara Spencer marries Rick McVey - celebrity wedding

Lara Spencer and Rick McVey

The Good Morning America anchor and her tech entrepreneur love tied the knot on Saturday, September 1 during a stunning outdoor ceremony in Vail, Colorado. According to PEOPLE the pair was celebrated by an intimate group of 135 family and friends.

 

All eyes were on Lara as her son Duff accompanied her down the aisle to Christina Perri’s sentimental song A Thousand Years. She donned a sleeveless Adam Zohar lace dress, which featured a mermaid-cut and sheer base. 

 

The pair met on a blind date, which was setup by a mutual friend. Rick asked the big question back in January, to which Lara excitedly said yes. This is the second marriage for both. Lara has two children, a daughter Katharine and son Duff, with ex-husband David Haffenreffer, while Rick shares three daughters with his ex.

 

Photo: Instagram/@mcwla

Chiara Ferragni marries Fedez Lucia in Italy - celeb weddings

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez Lucia

Italian designer Chiara Ferragni married her longtime Italian musician love Fedez Leonardo Lucia in a beyond spectacular ceremony on September 1. The lovedbirds, who already share five-month-old son Leone Lucia, said "I do" during an extravagant service in Sicily which was attended by family and friends. 

 

Set amongst a sunning collection of hanging roses and floral arrangements, every corner of the wedding exuded glamour. Among other thigns, the style blogger and X-Factor Italia judge enlisted: a hand-painted six-tier wedding cake, a fireworks show, an insane carnival reception (which was complete with a carousel, ferris wheel, prizes etc.) and way, way more.

 

The happy couple got engaged onstage at one of Fedez’s performances in Verona, Italy, back in May of 2017, while Chiara celebrated her 30th birthday. Soon after, they gave birth to baby boy Leone, who attended their nuptials.

 

Photo: Instagram/@veronicaferraro

2 Chainz marries Kesha in star-studded wedding

2 Chainz and Kesha Ward

Meet the Chainz's! The 40-year-old rapper and his longtime love Kesha Ward said "I do" at the Gianni Versace Mansion, Villa Casa Casuarina in Miami, Florida on Saturday, August 18.

 

It was a star-studded affair, with attendees including: Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz. Kim was easy to spot at the event, popping in a highlighter green dress. However, it wasn't her or any other celebrity guest that truly turned heads. 2 Chainz upped the extravagance by hiring a live white bengal tiger to appear on his special day. He shared a closeup video of the animal lying in a glass cage for all to see.

 

He confirmed the marriage on his Instagram account, with the family photo on the left, writing: “Chainz’s". It was a fast turn around, as the couple got engaged only four months prior on the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala. Although, he also proposed at the 2013 BET Awards. 

 

Photo: Instagram/@2chainz

© Getty Images

Michelle Williams surprise wedding

Michelle Williams and Phil Elverum

She did, and it was a surprise! Michelle revealed that she tied the knot with the musician during a “very sacred and very special,” wedding. The 37-year-old actress confirmed her news inside of Vanity Fair magazine. The Blue Valentine star shared that she and the 40-year-old musician got married in the Adirondacks in front of their daughters and a few of their friends this summer.

 

“Obviously I’ve never once in my life talked about a relationship,” the Brokeback Mountain star told the magazine about her marriage to the musician. “but Phil isn’t anyone else. And that’s worth something. Ultimately the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life on the whole. I work to be free inside of the moment. I parent to let Matilda feel free to be herself, and I am finally loved by someone who makes me feel free.”

 

Michelle, is mother to 12-year-old Matilda, who is also the daughter of late actor Health Ledger. Phil is father to a three-year-old daughter, whom he shared with his wife from his first marriage.

 

© WireImage

Bee Shaffer and Francesco Carrozzini wedding

Bee Shaffer and Francesco Carrozzini

Bee Shaffer married her love Francesco Carrozzini at her mom Anna Wintour’s home in Bellport, NY on Saturday, July 7. A source revealed to HOLA! USA that the couple’s nuptials were officiated by none-other-than Colin Firth. We're told other celebrity attendees included: Donatella Versace and Diane von Furstenberg and her husband Barry. 

It seems as though Anna, who is famous for putting a social media ban on the Met Gala every year, instilled the same discrete rule for guests her daughter's ceremony. For instance, Nathalie Love, the daughter of Vogue West Coast editor Lisa Love, posted a series of photos on her Instagram story with the caption: 'Bye. #nosocialmedia'. 

Speculation that the 30-year-old Brit and 34-year-old photographer were dating first swirled in 2016. It was later confirmed that the private couple had been dating long before rumors began, but expertly managed to keep out of the public eye.

 

David Bisbal and Rosanna Zanetti wedding

David Bisbal and Rosanna Zanetti

Surprise! The Spanish singer and the actress tied the knot during a secret ceremony in Spain. The 39-year-old A Partir De Hoy singer and the 30-year-old Venezuelan actress were married during an intimate ceremony in front of 20-30 of the people closest to them.

 

David shared the news, along with a picture from his big day, on his Instagram. “Not even in dreams would we have imagined a more perfect wedding,” he wrote in Spanish. “Romantic, emotional, discreet and in absolute privacy. We are very happy and very excited, and we want to share it with you. @rosannazanetti.”

 

Photo: Instagram/@davidbisbal

© Getty Images

Vanessa Paradis and Samuel Benchetrit

Vanessa Paradis and Samuel Benchetrit

Vanessa is finally a bride! The model and Chanel muse said “I do” to Samuel during an intimate ceremony in France. The pair, who have been dating since 2016, were pictured walking out of a town hall in Saint-Simeon.

 

The bride wore a white gown with a long veil and the groom kept his look simple in a navy blue suit. In attendance were Vanessa’s children – whom she shares with ex Johnny Depp – Lily-Rose, 19, and 16-year-old Jack.

 

Prior to her marriage, Vanessa was in a relationship with Johnny Depp from 1998-2012. Meanwhile Samuel was married to French actress Marie Trintignant from 1998-2003.

 

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook marry

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook

The Big Bang Theory's biggest star had a big bangin' bash! Kaley tied the knot with professional equestrian Karl Cook during an intimate ceremony by Lauren Tatum Events at a horse stable near San Diego, California.

“Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18 ❤,” wrote the 32-year-old bride along with a gorgeous wedding photo on Instagram. Adding a second snap to the feed, the actress then showed off her lacy reception jumper. “Ok let’s party!!! #kcsquared," she captioned.

Social media was abuzz with countless posts from the gorgeous looking 20s-themed event, which was attended by close friends, who included Kaley's CBS co-stars, and, of course, family. The stunning barn-chic affair took place in a two-story tent, and featured: a tunnel made of lights, a mini Sephora beauty room, Cigarette girls (who swapped cigs for candy), live pop rock band The Junebugs, a fabulous ice luge and many more lavish details. 

KC and KC got engaged on the star's birthday in November of 2017, after dating for nearly two years.

Photo: Instagram/@normancook

© GC Images

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie get married

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie

While their hit series Game of Thrones doesn't typically have a happy ending, HBO costars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie certainly had one in real-life! The couple married in a in a romantic ceremony at Kirkton of Rayne Church in Scotland on Saturday, June 23. The ceremony glittered with stars, including many of their GOT cast members like Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams. 

Rose was a picture-perfect bride as she waltzed down the aisle in a delicate long-sleeve lacy dress. The 31-year-old actress accessorized with a floral crown on top of her head as well as a traditional lengthy white veil. She also carried a matching bouquet of flowers, as she was accompanied by her father Sebastian.

Kit dressed equally formal for their occasion. The groom rocked a fitted black jacket, a cream-colored vest and a pair of striped grey pants. 

 

© GC Images

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie get married

Pictured here: Kit and Rose departed Rayne Church in an older Defender car. 

Following the lovely affair, the newlyweds and their guests gathered for a reception at the nearby Wardhill Castle.

The lovebirds were engaged in September of 2017. They confirmed the happy news in a very old-fashioned way: through a classified ad in The Times.
 

© Instagram

Barron Hilton

Barron Hilton and Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff 

The Hilton family were out in force as they celebrated Barron Hilton's wedding to socialite Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff on June 3. The groom's sisters, Paris and Nicky Hilton, took to their respective Instagram pages to share pictures from scenic ceremony in St. Barts. 

 

Barron, the third child of hotel moguls Richard and Kathy Hilton, popped the question in 2017 with a stunning pear-shaped diamond, calling Tessa “the girl of my dreams.” At the time, Tessa wrote on Instagram: "Better than a fairytale... engaged to my best friend, my soul mate, the love of my life. Forever and for always." In the days leading up to their wedding, Barron shared adorable pictures of the couple as he counted down the days. In one post, he said: "Those weeks away from you were some of the hardest days... Having you back in my arms feels like a dream." He added: "Not only did I learn a lot about myself on this trip, I learned that I can’t spend another day without you. 69 more days my love..."

 

Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis married

Matthew Lewis and Angela Jones

The Harry Potter actor secretly married his married girlfriend Angela in Italy. Matthew announced the news on May 28, with a tweet joking: “Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming.” The pair reportedly got engaged in November 2016. Matthew popped the question to the event planner at the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

 

Photo: Instagram/mattdavelewis

Weston Cage Coppola Wedding

Weston Cage Coppola and Hila Aronian

The Coppola family, including director Francis Ford Coppola and Talia Shire, turned out to celebrate as actor Nicolas Cage's son Weston Cage Coppola tied the knot with Hila Aronian in a rocker-boho themed wedding on April 29, in Canyon County, California.

 

Weston's mother Christina Fulton walked him up the aisle and the two also shared a mother-son dance during the reception, where during dinner guests drank wines from the Coppola family winery.

 

After the ceremony, the newlyweds were joined by their close family to have portraits taken by photographer Heather Kincaid. For the Moroccan themed reception, guests enjoyed cocktails from Absolut Elyx and canapés from Alfredo Catering.

 

Photos: Heather Kincaid

© Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle officially became a royal when she married Prince William in the spring at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. The lovely couple tied the knot for the world to watch on Saturday, May 19th in front of hundreds of celebrities and notable guests. Meghan looked stunning in a long-sleeve gown by Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller.

Shanina Shaik DJ Ruckus wedding

Shanina Shaik and DJ Ruckus

Over two years after the couple got engaged, the 27-year-old Australian Victoria's Secret model and her man, whose real name is Greg Andrews, tied the knot in a star-studded wedding ceremony on a private island in the Bahamas on Saturday, April 28.

 

Rev Run, who officiated the ceremony, attended with his wife Justine. Jasmine Tookes, Nadine Leopold and WAGS stars Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro were bridesmaids with their cast-mate Nicole English serving as Maid of Honor. The stunning bridesmaids wore Zimmerman champagne colored dresses while Shanina had three dress changes starting with a custom Ralph & Russo gown.

 

Evan Ross, who served as a groomsmen, attended with wife Ashlee Simpson as did Christina Milian, Sanaa Lathan, Heidy De la Rosa, Daniela Lopez Osario and Hannah Ferguson. Guests danced through the night to music by DJ Politik and DJ Kiss, who was joined by husband DJ M.O.S. Don Julio and Mumm Champagne was free-flowing at the outside bash.

 

The gorgeous setting had a special meaning for the duo, as Greg proposed to Shanina nearby at his cousin Lenny Kravitz's, with a stunning Lorraine Schwartz ring, just after Christmas of 2015. "This [Love] is a sure thing!" she wrote on social media at the time. "I said 'YES!! YES!!' @djruckusofficial #loveofmylife #mrsandrews #heputaringonit #togetherforever."

 

Photo: Sara Lobla

emily-ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear McClard

Emily is going into the weekend a Mrs.! The Gone Girl star tied the knot with her actor/producer boyfriend Sebastian in NYC on February 23. The actress announced the surprising news on her Instastories and later posted a photo (right) of the newlyweds with two ring emojis.

The wedding took place at a courthouse, and the 26-year-old wore a mustard-colored '70s-inspired pantsuit and a black hat with a black veil. Sebastian's good friend The Fat Jew, Josh Ostrovsky, was also in attendance.

Photo: Instagram/@emrata

© Instagram

amy-schumer-kissing

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer

The Trainwreck star and chef secretly tied the knot in a private Malibu ceremony on February 13. News of the couple’s nuptials came days after they made their relationship social media official, sharing a kissing photo from Ellen Degeneres' star-studded 60th birthday party. Amy and Chris exchanged vows in front of a star-studded guest list, including Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Lawrence (pictured), Larry David and David Spade. The actress shared photos from her wedding on February 15, simply writing, "Yup."

 

Amy and Chris first sparked dating rumors last November. The Hollywood actress was previously linked to Ben Hanisch, whom she spit from last May after dating for over a year.

© Instagram

john-stamos-caitlyn

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh

Have mercy! John Stamos found his happily ever after in model Caitlin McHugh. The couple secretly tied the knot on February 3 in Studio City, California. Following their church ceremony, a reception was held at the Fuller House star’s home in Beverly Hills.

 

John proposed to Caitlin at Disneyland after almost two years of dating in October of 2017. The couple announced a few months later in December that they are expecting their first child together. “The [pregnancy] happened. Then I said, I better have a ring on her finger because it’s the right thing to do, and I wanted to marry her anyway,” John told People magazine. “So I called her parents to ask, and it was like, ‘You better!’"

 

“The look on John’s face when I told him we were pregnant was priceless,” Caitlin added. “It was the look of a man who has wanted a family of his own but wasn’t sure it was going to happen for him. Now it is!”

 

© Getty Images

ellen-page-wife-married

Ellen Page and Emma Portner

Ellen revealed on January 3 that she and Emma tied the knot with a Instagram post featuring a photo of the newlyweds’ wedding bands. “Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife. @emmaportner,” the Juno actress captioned the image. Emma posted the same picture writing, “I get to call this incredible woman MY WIFE! @ellenpage I LOVE YOU!” Ellen first began sharing photos of herself with Emma last summer. The actress' wife is a dancer and choreographer, who teaches at the Broadway Dance Center and starred in Justin Bieber’s Life is Worth Living video.

 

© WireImage

ryan-lochte-kayla-wedding

Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid

The Olympic swimmer married Kayla on January 9 in a courthouse wedding in Gainesville, Florida. According to court documents, Ryan's father, Steven, was one of the witnesses.

 

Ryan and Kayla began dating in early 2016 after being introduced by mutual friends. “We physically ran into each other. We grabbed each other’s hands and were looking into each other’s eyes. We clicked,” Kayla told the New York Post that August. “I had always heard he was a player and a partier. I always said I would never date an athlete. When I met him, he was the complete opposite of everything I thought he was.” The Olympian popped the question to the former Playboy model in October of 2016. The following June in 2017, the pair welcomed their first child together, a son named Caiden Zane.

 

 

