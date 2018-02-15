Barbara Bush and Craig Coyne
The Bush family had a reason to smile! George W. Bush’s daughter Barbara tied the knot with the screenwriter during an intimate and private ceremony at the family’s compound in Kennebunkport, Maine.
The 36-year-old former first daughter’s twin sister Jenna Bush Hager confirmed the news via Instagram. “Happy tears, heart exploding as I watched this beautiful girl get married in the place that means love and family,” she wrote next to a sweet photo of her and her sister from the day. “I’m so proud to be this beauties sister.”
Barbara’s mother Laura took to her Instagram to share the news writing: “It was wonderful day in Maine when Barbara married her love and Craig joined our family.”
For the occasion, Barbara, who was escorted down the aisle by her father, wore a custom ivory silk gown by Vera Wang, which included a special borrowed piece from her late grandmother.
“The something borrowed that I am wearing is this bracelet that my grandfather gave to my grandmother on their 70th wedding anniversary,” she told People.
Barbara and Craig were engaged for five-weeks, after the Jarhead actor proposed at the family’s Kennebunkport compound. The pair have been together since November 2017, after being set up on a blind date.
Photo: Paul Morse/Instagram/@paulmorsephoto