From Alessandra Ambrosio to Heidi Klum, see where all the stars traveled in 2018
From Alessandra Ambrosio to Heidi Klum, see where all the stars traveled in 2018

Sarah Hyland and Adam Wells

Nobody embarks on vacation quite as celebrities do! From whimsical sights in Morocco to romantic sunsets in Mexico, Alessandra Ambrosio, Sofia Vergara and more celebs escaped the hectic city life for a much-needed vacation. Click through our gallery of photos to see how all of your favorite stars and royals took a break and explored around the world in 2018.

 

Sarah Hyland and Adam Wells 

 

Photo: Instagram/@sarahhyland

Alessandra Ambrosio

Last month Alessandra Ambrosio traveled to Nayarit, Mexico where she flaunted her bikini body in an itty-bitty bright red bikini. The 37-year-old is serious #fitnessgoals as she stands with her back facing the camera and her hair blowing in the wind – it’s nothing short of what you’d imagine for a supermodel.

 

Photo: Instagram/@alessandrambrosio

Halle Berry

Halle Berry traveled to Morocco to film John Wick 3: Parabellum, but her pictures were worthy of a whimsical vacation. The 52-year-old actress shared a breathtaking photo of her atop a camel during a beautiful sunset with the caption, “Instead of crying because it’s over, I smile because it happened.” Wise words!

 

Photo: Instagram/@halleberry

Eiza González

Last month, the Welcome to Marwen star traveled to Hawaii where she took to Instagram to share a series of sexy photos that exhibit her amazingly toned body. The 29-year-old captioned the post with, “Mahalo” as she lied on the sand wearing a two-toned lei around her neck. Simply gorgeous!

 

Photo: Instagram/@eizagonzalez

Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie
© Grosby Group

Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie

Kourtney Kardashian

Talk about friendly-exes. Kourtney Kardashian took her three kids, Penelope Mason and Reign on vacation and Scott Disick came along with girlfriend, Sofia Richie. The trio participated in a few days of relaxation while in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Especially Kourtney and Sofia who laid side by side.

In-shape vacay buddies! Kourtney Kardashian kicked her summer off right with a tour of Italy. The reality star jetted off with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima and some friends, including her BFF Simon Huck (seen right).

Photo: Instaram/@kourtneykardashian

Reese Witherspoon

The Big Little Lies Star escaped the city life to do a little hiking in Sedona back in October. The mom-of-three opted for an outdoorsy destination with friends as a means to reset. “To reset your brain, sometimes you just need one trip...escaping out in nature...with your girlfriends,” she wrote.

 

Photo: Instagram/@reesewitherspoon

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum and her now fiancé, Tom Kaulitz, traveled to Mexico with her children and his twin brother earlier this year. The 45-year-old supermodel showed off her beach body and got much needed rest and relaxation while in paradise. Heidi was all smiles as her soon-to-be-husband sweetly kissed her on the cheek.

 

Photo: Instagram/@heidiklum

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez 

Cristiano Ronaldo and his family took a luxury vacation in Italy. The soccer star and his family spent some quality time on the water. In one photo, Cristiano and Georgina snuggled close, in another, the pair were joined by Cristiano Jr.

 

Photo: Instagram/@georginagio

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef

Ricky and Jwan put their best selfie faces forward as they pose while sailing the Mediterranean island of Sardina. The couple spent time on the beach and took turns snapping loved-up selfies.

 

Photo: Instagram/@jwanyosef

Salma Hayek

Salma took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of her idyllic vacation. The actress didn’t share her location with her followers, but did however, share a special moment in the water with her husband François-Henri Pinault. “So blessed to be surrounded by love, beauty and nature.”

 

Photo: Instagram/@salmahayek

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez 

Jennifer and Alex took in the sights (and showed off their fashion) during their romantic, kid free, trip to Capri.

 

Photo: Instagram/@jlo

Eva Longoria

If anyone deserves a vacation it's Eva! After tirelessly working on various projects and giving birth to her first child, the actress and producer jet set to an undisclosed waterfront location that she simply dubbed "paradise". "Surf's up," she wrote alongside this picturesque pic.

 

Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Bey-cation! It's no shock that Beyoncé and JAY-Z have enviable family vacations. While in the midst of their On the Run II tour, the music power couple took some time to sightsee in Cannes with their 6-year-old daughter Blue. On July 2, Beyoncé shared a series of Instagram photos and videos from the trio's picturesque trip, making us wish she'd pack us in her suitcase next time around.

 

Photo: Instagram/@beyonce

Queen Bey looked stunning alongside the scenic view, rocking a light and bright dress and killer circular shades.

Photo: Instagram/@beyonce

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

My Cherie Amour! Also in France, were A-list couple Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, who escaped to city of love for a mini romantic getaway. The 37-year-old musician and 36-year-old actress posed for a scenic shot in front of the Eiffel Tower on July 2 in Paris.

“Midnight,” Justin simply captioned the photo, most likely a reference to the Woody Allen film Midnight In Paris.

The loved-up couple spent some quality time in Paris ahead of Justin's European leg of his Man of the Woods tour.

Photo: Instagram/@justintimberlake

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid brought the glamour to Psarou Beach, Mikonos, Greece. The model touched down on the island in a helicopter, where she was joined by gal pals like Emily Ratajkowski.

Photo: Instagram/@gigihadid

Shay Mitchell

The pretty little traveler gave us all vacation and style envy in her stunning outfits while exploring Ibiza. In this photo she rocked a lovely two piece from Revolve. She quipped: "Yes, I always carry lavender around with me... don’t you?!"

Photo: Instagram/@shaymitchell

Antonio Banderas

The 57-year-old actor was seen getting some relaxation in on the Mediterranean seas! Photographed lounging out on a luxurious looking yacht on May 26, he was first spotted near Monaco.

 

Antonio had also taken to Instagram to share a scenic photo of himself hanging out on the sea with his girlfriend Nicole Kimpel. “Greetings from the Mediterranean! Saludos mediterráneos!” he wrote along with it.

 

Photo: Instagram/@antoniobanderas

Princess Beatrice 

The royal jetted away to the Jordan desert with an eclectic and surprising mix of friends, including Ellie Goulding, Karlie Kloss and Misha Nonoo - the fashion designer who was reportedly responsible for introducing her cousin Prince Harry to Meghan Markle in 2016.

 

The group shared photos from their once in a lifetime trip on social media. They traveled into the Wadi Rum desert for an adventurous dune buggy experience. Misha posted a snap of the entire group together on Instagram Stories, showing Beatrice posing in a black-and-white shirt, skirt and white trainers, alongside a number of couples including Ellie and her boyfriend Caspar Joplin, and Karlie with her long-term partner Joshua Kushner.

 

Photo: Instagram/@mishanonoo

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Koss also couldn't resist posting a photo from their trip. "Goulden Hour," she captioned a photo of herself with Ellie. "My ride or die," she wrote alongside another snap of herself with boyfriend Joshua.

 

Photo: Instagram/@karliekoss

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick

The 19-year-old model shared a picture from her and her boyfriend's romantic getaway on April 28. Scott sprawled across a hotel bed, next to the rose petals he laid out on the comforter for her. Sofia was clearly impressed by the gesture, sharing a close-up of the flower petal arrangement on her Instagram Stories, as well, with the caption "omg."

 

Photo: Instagram/@sofiarichie

Pink

"Friggin ft Lauderdale," Pink wrote along with an adorable vacation photo of her, husband Carey and kids Willow and Jameson on the beach. The foursome, who were clearly about to embarke in some water activities, put safety first as they each donned a lifevest.

 

Photo: Instagram/@pink

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Flyin' in style! Kim Kardashian shared a sweet snap of her “party of five” while jetting off for a trip. Her husband Kanye West smiled on at the reality star and their kids: North, four, Saint, two, and Chicago, three-months-old.

 

Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen 

The famous couple jetted to Qatar in the Middle East on Thursday, April 12 with their daughter and son: Benjamin, eight, and Vivian, five. Although they seemed to be vacationing in luxury, the trip was fueled by an important mission. Tom is a global ambassador for Best Buddies, a nonprofit dedicated to ending the social, physical and economic isolation of the 200 million people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Of course, while doing some good the foursome were still able to fit in a bit of fun!

 

Photo: Twitter/@salam_shawa

At one point during their trip, the supermodel and her New England Patriots star husband rode camels on the beach. “What a special day!” she wrote alongside the photo.

 

Photo: Instagram/@gisele

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

The gorgeous duo and their family took a weekend getaway to a bright and sunny resort location that the Modern Family star coyly refers to as Casa Chipi Chipi.

 

Photo: Instagram/@sofiavergara

