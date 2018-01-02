View 14 pics | Back to story

Celebrity engagement rings from 2018 that will take your breath away

Celebrity engagement rings from 2018 that will take your breath away
Celebrity engagement rings from 2018 that will take your breath away

Zoe Kravitz engagement ring
Zoe Kravitz engagement ring

When it comes to celebrities and engagement rings, there truly is no limit to the size of their sparkly rocks. Hailey Baldwin, Emily Ratajkowski and (sadly) no-longer-engaged Paris Hilton are just a few of the celebs who got engaged in 2018 and gave us all a dazzling glimpse at their gorgeous sparklers. Everything from a $2 million dollar diamond ring to an unconventional sapphire stunner, scroll through to check out some of the best celebrity rings from 2018!

 

Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz, who got engaged to actor Karl Grusman back in February, carries herself with a gorgeous vintage stunner that sparkles like no other. “He nailed it,” she said, referring to the diamond(s) on her left ring finger. The actress revealed Karl's choice was the exact ring she had been dreaming about.

Priyanka Chopra engagement ring

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra’s Tiffany & Co. sparkler is one for the books! Her fiancé, Nick Jonas, reportedly shut down the Tiffany & Co store in NYC to purchase the ring. Priyanka debuted her engagement ring while posing for a picture with friend and Bollywood star Raveena Tandon in India.

 

Karlie Kloss engagement ring

Karlie Kloss 

Karlie Kloss and multi-millionaire Joshua Kushner announced their engagement via their respective Instagram accounts. The 26-year-old model has a cushion cut diamond and the ring includes smaller diamonds along the band. It is estimated to cost anywhere between $200,000 and $500,000.

 

Hailey Baldwin engagement ring

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin said yes to Justin Bieber’s proposal over the summer. Her gorgeous oval-shaped sparkler hails from New York jeweler Solow & Co. and is said to be valued at $500,000.

 

emrata-ring

Emily Ratajkowski

The model-actress surprised us all when she married her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, back in February. The 27-year-old is the owner of an unconventional ring that features a teardrop-cut diamond and a princess-cut diamond on a thin gold band. It’s simply stunning!

 

Alexa Ray Joel engagement ring

Alexa Ray Joel

Alexa Ray Joel debuted a stunning piece of jewelry when she got engaged to longtime boyfriend, Ryan Gleason. The singer has shown off her gorgeous ring by Carelle Jewelry on Instagram numerous times. The massive piece of bling features a blinding emerald-cut stone that glitters from every angle. It was set in a thick silver band that was finished with tiny stones. Beautiful!

 

Caitriona Balfe engagement ring
Caitriona Balfe engagement ring

Caitriona Balfe 

The Outlander actress appeared on the Golden Globes red carpet earlier this year donning a very sparkly engagement ring. It was later confirmed by People that she was engaged to Tony McGill. The 39-year-old wears what appears to be a diamond with a gorgeous sapphire on each side.

Paris Hilton, Chris Zylka engaged in the Hamptons
Paris Hilton, Chris Zylka engaged in the Hamptons

Paris Hilton 

Paris Hilton’s engagement to Chris Zylka may be over, but at least her $2 million dollar ring is still shining. The 20-carat stunner is a pear-shaped diamond ring set on a split shank halo platinum band that weighs an additional 2 carats. The blinding sparkler can probably be seen from space and is sure to take your breath away.

 

Devon Windsor engaged

Devon Windsor

The 24-year-old got engaged to her boyfriend of two years, Johnny Dex, during a trip to the Bahamas in June. Devon wears a stunning oval-shaped ring from Ring Concierge. As the brand revealed to PopSugar, Devon's ring is "covered in 171 micropavé set round brilliant diamonds. Every angle of the ring sparkles, it looks like hundreds of tiny floating diamonds wrapped around her finger!"

 

Taraji P. Henson engagement ring

Taraji P. Henson and Kelvin Hayden

Taraji P. Henson and former NFL player Kelvin Hayden got engaged and shared the news via Instagram over Mother’s Day weekend. The Empire actress shared a picture showing off her beautiful new ring and matching bracelet.

 

Lea Michele engagement ring

Lea Michele 

Lea Michele flaunted her 4-carat ring when she took to Instagram to share news of her engagement to boyfriend Zandy Reich. In the caption she wrote, “Yes" and added a diamond ring emoji. According to People, the elongated radiant cut ring was one Zandy personally designed with Leor Yerushalmi and The Jewelers of Las Vegas.

 

Sabrina Dhowre engagement ring

 Sabrina Dhowre

Only days away from Valentine's Day, Idris Elba popped the question to girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre at a movie theatre in London. The actor surprised her with a dazzling diamond cut ring that features a platinum prong setting.

 

David Bisbal and Rosanna Zanetti engagement

Rosanna Zanetti

David Bisbal announced his engagement to the Venezuelan actress, Rosanna Zanetti, almost a year ago in a sweet photo on Instagram. Though we don’t have too many details about the ring, we can see it’s got a gorgeous sparkle and shines oh-so beautifully in the daylight.

 

Gwyneth Paltrow engagement ring
Gwyneth Paltrow engagement ring

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow confirmed her engagement to now husband, Brad Falchuk, in an issue of Goop magazine. Her stunning ring is anything but traditional as it includes a rare blue sapphire and claw prongs at its compass points. According to Money.com, the ring could be anywhere from 10 to 13 carats and worth up to $500,000.

