Celebrity engagement rings from 2018 that will take your breath away

Celebrity couples who announced their engagements in 2018
You’ve never seen an engagement ring like Zoe Kravitz’ gorgeous vintage sparkler
Lovebirds, Zoe Kravitz, and Karl Glusman are getting candid on social media! The couple, who have been engaged since February, is just now showing...
Pregnant Cardi B and Offset secretly tied the knot 9 months ago!
Surprise! Cardi B and Offset are already married — and have been for some time. The musicians, who are expecting their first child together,...
Definitive proof that Alex Rodriguez is the ultimate Instagram boyfriend
Inside Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's lavish engagement ceremony in India
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have officially confirmed their engagement. After much speculation, the celebrity pair took to social media on...