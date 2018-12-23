View 27 pics | Back to story

The best society weddings of 2018

...
The best society weddings of 2018
You're reading

The best society weddings of 2018

1/27
Rock around the Christmas tree, and kick off NYE, with these holiday cocktails
Next

Rock around the Christmas tree, and kick off NYE, with these holiday cocktails
The best society weddings of 2018
© Getty Images

The best society weddings of 2018

There can be no doubt that 2018 was the year when UK royal wedding fever hit the world. All eyes were on Windsor, as the quaint English town welcomed the fairytale nuptials of Prince Harry and his American bride Meghan Markle in May. St. George's Chapel also saw Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie tie the knot with long-term love Jack Brooksbank this fall in October.

However, the castles, carriages and couture gowns didn’t stop there. The diaries of high society circles around the globe were jam-packed with wedding celebrations to rival happily ever afters straight out of Disney.

From the union of European and Latin American aristocracy at Prince Christian of Hanover and Alessandra de Osma’s dreamy Peruvian ceremony, to the three-day Indian and Italian bonanza of Bollywood royalty Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, this year has seen high-profile lovebirds celebrate their marriages in unimaginably elegant style.

Indulge in the society nuptials of 2018 with these striking photos...

Prince Christian of Hanover and Alessandra de Osma leave the San Pedro Church in Lima
© Getty Images

Prince Christian of Hanover and Alessandra de Osma leave the San Pedro Church in Lima

Prince Christian of Hanover and Alessandra de Osma 

Prince Christian of Hanover, (son of Ernst August, Prince of Hanover, and second in line to the throne) wed Peruvian beauty, Alessandra de Osma, in a spectacular ceremony at the 17th Century San Pedro church in the bride’s native Lima on March 16, almost four months after tying the knot in an intimate civil ceremony in London.

The city of Lima joined in on the celebrations as the streets were closed off and flowers hung from street lamps, while well-wishers gathered at the gates of the church to admire the procession.

Alessandra de Osma accompanied by her father Felipe de Osma and Princess Alexandra of Hanover
© Getty Images

Alessandra de Osma accompanied by her father Felipe de Osma and Princess Alexandra of Hanover

Prince Christian of Hanover and Alessandra de Osma 

The Hispanic bride, who is a lawyer and former model, opted for an elegant white lace gown with high neckline and three quarter length sleeves designed by Jorge Vázquez.

She was led into the church arm-in-arm with her father, Felipe de Osma, an executive at a Peruvian financial firm, while the groom’s half-sister Princess Alexandra of Hanover, wearing a pink and black mini dress, helped carry the bride’s heavy train.

Alessandra de Osma dazzles in the Hanover Floral Tiara
© Getty Images

Alessandra de Osma dazzles in the Hanover Floral Tiara

Prince Christian of Hanover and Alessandra de Osma

The Latin beauty finished off her look with the Hanover Floral Tiara, which has previously been worn by Princess Caroline of Hanover and sister-in-law Ekaterina Malyshev

Christian, 32, and Alessandra, 25, first locked eyes in 2005, when she served as his tour guide during a visit to Peru. However, it was not until 2011 when the couple first emerged as a couple, as reported by HOLA!

Kate Moss led the high profile guest list
© Getty Images

Kate Moss led the high profile guest list

Kate Moss at Prince Christian of Hanover and Alessandra de Osma's Wedding

In addition to the couple’s high profile family members, there were some other very familiar faces at the wedding. Guests included super-model Kate Moss and boyfriend of two years Count Nikolai Von Bismark as well as British royal sisters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

Princess Theodora of Sayn-Wittgenstein and Earl Nikolaus Bethlen de Bethlen on their wedding day
© Getty Images

Princess Theodora of Sayn-Wittgenstein and Earl Nikolaus Bethlen de Bethlen on their wedding day

Princess Theodora zu Sayn-Wittgenstein and Earl Nikolaus Bethlen de Bethlen 

Princess Theodora of Sayn-Wittgenstein of Germany could not have looked happier on her special day. She wed company director Earl Nikolaus Bethlen de Bethlen in a religious ceremony in Bad Laasphe, Germany on July 21.

The German Princess is the daughter of Prince Ludwig Ferdinand of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg and Countess Yvonne Wachtmeister of Johannishus, who married in Barbo, Sweden, in 1975

Princess Theodora of Sayn-Wittgenstein and Earl Nikolaus Bethlen de Bethlen are greeted with confetti
© Getty Images

Princess Theodora of Sayn-Wittgenstein and Earl Nikolaus Bethlen de Bethlen are greeted with confetti

Princess Theodora of Sayn-Wittgenstein and Earl Nikolaus Bethlen de Bethlen 

The newlyweds looked overcome with joy as guests threw colorful confetti over them as they left the church.

The 31-year-old princess bride, who studied at the same UK university as Prince William and Kate Middleton, St. Andrews in Scotland, dazzled in a floor-length short-sleeved ivory gown with a modern collar and hip panels. A delicate silver tiara, red lips, and a bouquet of blue and white hydrangeas complemented her look while a long veil trailed beautifully behind her.

Princess Theodora of Sayn-Wittgenstein and Earl Nikolaus Bethlen de Bethlen share a kiss in a convertible car
© Getty Images

Princess Theodora of Sayn-Wittgenstein and Earl Nikolaus Bethlen de Bethlen share a kiss in a convertible car

Princess Theodora zu Sayn-Wittgenstein and Earl Nikolaus Bethlen de Bethlen 

The loved-up couple locked lips in a convertible car surrounded by friends and family before they jetted off to their happily ever after.

Wedding guests who attended to celebrate the aristocratic nuptials included Prince Maximilian of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg and his wife Princess Franziska, Princess Katalin von Wrede and Princess Anna of Bavaria.

Prince Konstantin of Bavaria and Deniz Kaya flocked by adorable pageboys and flower girls
© Getty Images

Prince Konstantin of Bavaria and Deniz Kaya flocked by adorable pageboys and flower girls

Prince Konstantin of Bavaria and Deniz Kaya 

The stunning resort of St. Moritz in Switzerland was the charming setting for Prince Konstantin of Bavaria, son of Prince Leopold and Princess Ursula of Bavaria, to tie the knot with his Turkish interior designer bride, Deniz Kaya on September 1.

The couple, who first met in London in 2012, married in the French Eglise au Bois church with the help of some very cute flower girls and pageboys dressed in traditional Swiss costume.  

Prince Konstantin of Bavaria and Deniz Kaya leave the Elise au Bois church in St Moritz
© Getty Images

Prince Konstantin of Bavaria and Deniz Kaya leave the Elise au Bois church in St Moritz

Prince Konstantin of Bavaria and Deniz Kaya 

The photogenic bride opted for an elegant lace dress with a boat-shaped neckline, channeling Meghan Markle-wedding vibes, and intricate lace detailing finished off with diamond earrings and a simple low bun from which her veil hung.

While the Bavarian monarchy ended in 1918, the family still hold royal titles, so the bride has adopted the title of Princess of Bavaria.

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden look glamorous at Prince Konstantin of Bavaria and Deniz Kaya's wedding
© Getty Images

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden look glamorous at Prince Konstantin of Bavaria and Deniz Kaya's wedding

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden at the wedding of Konstantin of Bavaria and Deniz Kaya 

Some of Europe's most glamorous royals descended upon the stunning Swiss resort, including a dapper Prince Carl Philip of Sweden in tuxedo and his wife Princess Sofia of Sweden who looked dazzling with her signature loose curls and a light blue floor-length gown finished off with a black jacket.

Other high profile guests included Princess Astrid and Prince Josef of Liechtenstein as well as actress Mafalda Millies, Ludvig Andersson, son of ABBA’s Benny Andersson, and the groom’s royal siblings, who no doubt enjoyed the lavish reception in the nearby town of Engadine after the wedding.

Helene of Yugoslavia and Stanislas Fougeron exchange rings in the Saint Etienne de Janville church
© Getty Images

Helene of Yugoslavia and Stanislas Fougeron exchange rings in the Saint Etienne de Janville church

Helene of Yugoslavia and Stanislas Fougeron 

The quaint 19th century Saint Etienne de Janville church was the perfect backdrop for Princess Helene of Yugoslavia’s religious ceremony to businessman Stanislas Fougeron in Tillay-le-Péneux, France, on September 15.

The couple, who were first photographed together in 2013, married in a civil ceremony in Paris on the Princess’ 55th birthday on March 12.

Helene of Yugoslavia and Stanislas Fougeron stand amongst well-wishers in Tillay-le-Péneux
© Getty Images

Helene of Yugoslavia and Stanislas Fougeron stand amongst well-wishers in Tillay-le-Péneux

Helene of Yugoslavia and Stanislas Fougeron 

Princess Helene donned an elegant crocheted gown with an intricate leaf pattern during the nuptials to her now second-husband, Stanislas. Helene was previously married to Thierry Gaubert who is father to her three children Leopold, Milena and Natasha.

The 55-year-old aristocrat was glowing as she kept her makeup natural and swept her blond locks up in a relaxed bun, topped off with a white floral crown. Helene’s twin brother, Prince Serge, had the honor of walking his sister down the aisle. Serge and Helene's father, Alexander of Yugoslavia, passed away in 2016.

Helene of Yugoslavia and Stanislas Fougeron share a kiss in a convertible Rolls-Royce
© Getty Images

Helene of Yugoslavia and Stanislas Fougeron share a kiss in a convertible Rolls-Royce

Helene of Yugoslavia and Stanislas Fougeron 

The newlyweds posed in a Rolls-Royce convertible before embarking on the evening’s celebrations outside Stanislas’ picturesque property, the Chateau Villeprévost, where the couple currently reside.

The lovebirds welcomed their friends and family into their home for an intimate candlelit reception with live music and lots of dancing.

Prince Nicholas of Romania and Alina-Maria Binder stand outside the Sfantful Ilie Church as man and wife
© Getty Images

Prince Nicholas of Romania and Alina-Maria Binder stand outside the Sfantful Ilie Church as man and wife

Prince Nicholas of Romania and Alina-Maria Binder

Nicholas Medforth-Mills (grandson of the late King Michael I and former Prince Nicholas of Romania) married Alina-Maria Binder in a traditional Romanian Orthodox Service at the Sfantul Ilie Church on September 30 in Sinaia, a city important to the couple and which 70 years ago saw the wedding of Princess Ileana of Romania, the daughter of King Ferdinand.

Prince Nicholas of Romania and Alina-Maria Binder flocked by well-wishers in traditional Romanian costume
© Getty Images

Prince Nicholas of Romania and Alina-Maria Binder flocked by well-wishers in traditional Romanian costume

Prince Nicholas of Romania and Alina-Maria Binder  

The traditional wedding honored the couple’s native land of Romania. A local designer, who allegedly incorporated hidden motifs inspired by the Saxon port, designed both the bride’s dress and the wedding menu. The banquet included 200 guests who were served popular Romanian dishes.

The only Romanian element missing were members of the Romanian Royal Family who reportedly did not attend the wedding, although, according to local media, they received invitations. Nicholas lost his title as Prince of Romania in 2015 by a decree imposed by the former King Michael I of Romania.

The newlyweds Prince Nicholas of Romania and Alina-Maria Binder share a kiss
© Getty Images

The newlyweds Prince Nicholas of Romania and Alina-Maria Binder share a kiss

Prince Nicholas of Romania and Alina-Maria Binder

After the traditional ceremony, Nicholas and Alina were whisked off in a horse-drawn carriage to the reception held at the Sinaia Casino. The happy couple were accompanied by crowds during the ride to the Casino, where they stopped to wave to well-wishers from the balcony. Before celebrations began, the newlyweds sealed the deal with a royal smooch.

Fernando Fitz-James Stuart and Sofia Palazuelo exchange rings
© Getty Images

Fernando Fitz-James Stuart and Sofia Palazuelo exchange rings

Fernando Fitz-James Stuart and Sofia Palazuelo 

The late Duchess of Alba’s grandson, the 28-year-old Duke of Huescar, wed Sofia Palazuelo in a fairy tale ceremony that took place at his regal 18th Century family estate, the Liria Palace in Madrid. The newlyweds met while both were students at Madrid's College for International Studies (CIS) and were first pictured together in 2015, about two years into their romance.

Fernando Fitz-James Stuart and Sofía Palazuelo walk arm in arm through the Liria Palace in Madrid
© Getty Images

Fernando Fitz-James Stuart and Sofía Palazuelo walk arm in arm through the Liria Palace in Madrid

Fernando Fitz-James Stuart and Sofía Palazuelo 

The groom, Fernando Fitz-James Stuart, looked dashing in his red uniform of the royal cavalry armory of Seville. While his beautiful bride Sofia, daughter of architect and real estate mogul Fernando Palazuelo and gallery curator Sofía Barroso, dazzled in a simple white gown designed by her wedding dress designer aunt, Teresa Palazuelo.

The dress featured short sleeves, an A-line skirt and a long cape, which elegantly cascaded into a train behind her. The Spanish beauty opted not to wear a tiara from the Alba family and instead topped off her look with a chic feather hair ornament by Teresa Briz, who formerly worked as a royal milliner for Philip Treacy.

Fernando Fitz-James Stuart and Sofía Palazuelo say their vows in the Liria Palace's private chapel
© Getty Images

Fernando Fitz-James Stuart and Sofía Palazuelo say their vows in the Liria Palace's private chapel

Fernando Fitz-James Stuart and Sofía Palazuelo

Sofia, who recited her vows in the palace’s private chapel, has joined one of Europe’s most historic families and is in line to become the next Duchess of Alba. The title was famously held by Cayetana Rivera, Fernando’s flamboyant grandmother, who held more titles than anyone else in the world.

High profile guests at the ceremony included Queen Sofia of Spain as well as the eccentric fashion designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada.

Sophie of Württemberg and Count Maximilien of Andigné flocked by some adorable pageboys and flower girls
© Getty Images

Sophie of Württemberg and Count Maximilien of Andigné flocked by some adorable pageboys and flower girls

Duchess Sophie of Württemberg and Count Maximilien of Andigné 

German Duchess Sophie of Württemberg married her prince charming, French aristocrat Count Maximilien of Andigné, in a fairy-tale ceremony taking place in Saint-Quirin church at the Castle of Tegernsee, Germany, on October 20.

Sophie, 24 and Maximilien, 29, who currently live in London, held a civil ceremony in Altshausen, Germany, in September before the lavish religious wedding.

Newlyweds Sophie of Württemberg and Count Maximilien of Andigné share a kiss outside the Saint-Quirin church
© Getty Images

Newlyweds Sophie of Württemberg and Count Maximilien of Andigné share a kiss outside the Saint-Quirin church

Duchess Sophie of Württemberg and Count Maximilien of Andigné 

The couple were flanked by an adorable set of pageboys and flower girls while enjoying their first kiss as man and wife. The flower girls’ dresses included a red or blue ribbon and floral crowns made of baby’s breath. The pageboys were dressed to look like toy soldiers in stunning royal blue and dark green traditional costumes.

The groom, son of Heré of Andigné and his wife Marie Adelaide de la Barre de Nanteuil, is Vice President for Energy Derivatives at risk management firm Mitsui Bussan Commodities and looked dashing in his morning suit.

Sophie of Württermberg is led into the Saint-Quirin Church by her father Philip of Württermberg

Sophie of Württermberg is led into the Saint-Quirin Church by her father Philip of Württermberg

Duchess Sophie of Württermberg and Count Maximilian of Andigné

Duchess Sophie, who is the eldest daughter to parents Duke Philip and Duchess Marie Caroline of Württermberg, looked beautiful in a simple satin long-sleeved gown with a high neckline, a spectacular tiara and an impressive long veil which featured intricate lace detailing that flowed behind her as her father, Duke Philip of Württermberg, led her into the Saint-Quirin church.

Princess Ayako and Kei Moriya after their traditional ceremony at the Meji Shrine in Tokyo
© Getty Images

Princess Ayako and Kei Moriya after their traditional ceremony at the Meji Shrine in Tokyo

Princess Ayako and Kei Moriya

Japanese Princess Ayako, 28, the youngest daughter of Emperor Akihito's late cousin Prince Takamado, wed business executive, Kei Moraya, 32, in a traditional ceremony at the Meji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, on October 29. Dressed in customary Japanese court attire, consisting of a kimono robe and hakama pants. The bride wore her hair tied in the osuberakashi ancient style of Japanese noblewomen, while the groom looked handsome in a morning suit.

Ayako couldn't have looked more in love with her new hubby, Moriya, despite the fact she would officially lose her royal status following the nuptials. Under protocol dictated by the Japanese Imperial House Law, women lose their royal titles after marrying commoners. However, in a break with convention, the Princess will retain honorary positions at two organizations, the Imperial Household Agency, officials revealed.

Princess Ayako and Kei Moriya are in high spirits at their wedding banquet in Tokyo
© Getty Images

Princess Ayako and Kei Moriya are in high spirits at their wedding banquet in Tokyo

Princess Ayako and Kei Moriya

The ceremony was an intimate affair attended by about 30 people including family members. For the evening wedding banquet, hosted the following day on October 30, Princess Ayako slipped into a Western-style dress and was radiant in a pink gown which had a sheer white overlay embroidered with delicate floral details, which she topped off with a diamond tiara and matching earrings.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in their traditional Sikh costume
© Instagram

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in their traditional Sikh costume

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Bollywood royalty Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated their marriage in style in two lavish ceremonies spread across three days. The actors, who have been together for six years, first married in a traditional ceremony on November 14 in the South of India. The following day on November 15, the lovebirds said, “I do” in a Sikh wedding surrounded by approximately 40 close family members and friends on Lake Como in northern Italy.

The Italian ceremony was celebrated in one of the most luxurious villas on the bank of Lake Como, Villa del Balbianello, and the setting for scenes from Hollywood Blockbusters Star Wars and Casino Royale. Guests arrived by boat at the dock of the estate, which was constructed in the 19th Century.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh share a tender moment
© Instagram

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh share a tender moment

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

After keeping eager fans in suspense, these newlyweds shared stunning snaps to social media and included a simple heart emoji. The couple announced the dates of their wedding to their followers in October, but the ceremony was celebrated in secret to maintain privacy.

The wedding date romantically coincided with the fifth anniversary of the first movie that they filmed together, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

© ¡HOLA!

More about:

View Galleries