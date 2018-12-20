View 10 pics | Back to story

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's $4 million Miami mansion hits the market: See Photos

...
Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's $4 million Miami mansion hits the market: See Photos
You're reading

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's $4 million Miami mansion hits the market: See Photos

1/10
Rosario Dawson is continuing this family tradition with her daughter — but with a twist
Next

Rosario Dawson is continuing this family tradition with her daughter — but with a twist
Miami mansion
© Custom

Miami mansion

Merry Christmas! If you'd like to gift yourself a million-dollar home in sunny Miami, good news! Singer Enrique Iglesias and wife Anna Kournikova just put their glamorous mansion on the market, and it's a real looker.

According to Realtor.com's celebrity home expert Erik Gunther, this 5,331 square-feet property is not your usual 305 mansion. "Many of the homes we see in the Miami area are party palaces. This is not that," he tells HOLA! USA. "It's a family home and has a tranquil, sedate vibe. You could easily imagine having a holiday dinner in this home, but having an all-night rager is not what this private, gated mansion is all about."

The stunning house (located in a gated community on Bay Point) is on the market for $4.85 million and features 6 bedrooms, 6.5-bathrooms and tons of outside space. Scroll through for a peek inside...

 

Photo: realtor.com

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Miami mansion
© Custom

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Miami mansion

Upon entering the mansion, you'll be greeted with lots of natural light. The great room features floor-to-ceiling windows (with access to the backyard) and elegant, plush decor. Plus, who needs a bar cart when you have a custom built-in bar? This room is a real crowd pleaser. 

 

Photo: realtor.com

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Miami mansion
© Custom

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Miami mansion

Another vantage point of the great room offers a closer look at the built-in bar, which includes four cozy bar stools and two hanging ceiling lights. And what's better than a good coffee table? Three coffee tables. 

 

Photo: realtor.com

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Miami mansion
© Custom

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Miami mansion

Welcome to the heart of every home: the kitchen. The kitchen in this mansion is bright and boasts high-end finishes with custom-built cabinetry and sub-zero appliances. The best part? The marble white chef's kitchen that's perfect for hosting parties or just displaying jars and jars of Oreos.  

 

Photo: realtor.com

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Miami mansion
© Custom

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Miami mansion

If the chef's table in the kitchen isn't enough, there's also a dining room adjacent to the living room, which features a 10-seat dark wood dining table. The hanging modern chandelier, art and a potted plant combine to give the space a homey feel.

 

Photo: realtor.com

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Miami mansion
© Custom

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Miami mansion

Upstairs, you'll find the master suite. It offers plenty of space and easy access to the wrap-around terrace outside. There's enough room for a California king bed, extra large night stands, and a 60-inch TV. 

 

Photo: realtor.com

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Miami mansion
© Custom

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Miami mansion

This is just one of the 6.5 bathrooms contained within this Bay Road property. If you find yourself here, revel in the light wood double cabinets and the crystal clear shower. It's modern, it's bright, and it's just the right vibe for anyone who cherishes a luxurious bath setting.

 

Photo: realtor.com

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Miami mansion
© Custom

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Miami mansion

Besides the living room downstairs, there's also a family room upstairs brimming with comfort. Lush couches, an entertainment center, and green views make this the perfect space to rest and relax.

 

Photo: realtor.com

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Miami mansion
© Custom

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Miami mansion

Finally, the outside features a grassy yard (perfect for picnics!) and lush landscaping that surrounds the brand new pool. Are jacuzzis your thing? This home has one. 

 

Photo: realtor.com

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Miami mansion
© Custom

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Miami mansion

This Miami home is obviously gorgeous, likely made even more so by the upgrades made by power couple Enrique and Anna. They purchased the property in 2015 for $1.8 million and made major renovations, expanding and remodeling the home for Anna's grandparents, but the end result was a bit too spacious for them, so the singer and retired pro-tennis player decided to flip it.

For just $4 million Miami's newest dream home could be yours! Dare to dream...

 

Photo: realtor.com

© ¡HOLA!

More about:

View Galleries