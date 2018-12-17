View 8 pics | Back to story

Rock around the Christmas tree, and kick off NYE, with these holiday cocktails

Rock around the Christmas tree, and kick off NYE, with these holiday cocktails
Rock around the Christmas tree, and kick off NYE, with these holiday cocktails

Santa's Nightcap

Spice up your eggnog with a special ingredient. This drink is perfect for Santa to drink while he’s enjoying cookies, before he drops the presents off under the tree.

Ingredients 

 1 oz. Casamigos Mezcal

1 oz. Casamigos Blanco

3 oz. Egg Nog

2 Dashes Vanilla Extract

 

Combine all ingredients into tin shaker and add ice. Shake vigorously then strain into coupe glass. Garnish with coconut shavings and nutmeg over top.

Martini & Rossi Negroni

Here’s to rocking around the Christmas tree with this classic! Stir up this classic martini and get ready for a good time by the fire.

Ingredients 

1 part Bombay Sapphire Gin

1 part Martini & Rossi Riserva Speciale Bitter Liqueur

1 part Martini & Rossi Riserva Speciale Rubino Vermouth

 

Combine all ingredients into mixing glass with ice, stir gently until cold. Pour into rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with an orange wedge.

24k Magic Drink

After kicking off the season with drinks filled with sugar and milk, why not start the new year right? This celebratory cocktail with a carrot-base is the perfect way to set your sights on the new year.

Ingredients 

2oz Grey Goose vodka

1.5oz Carrot Juice

3/4oz Lemon

3/4oz Honey H2O

1/2oz Ginger Liqueur

 

Build all of the ingredients into a shaker filled with ice. Shake and pour in a cool martini glass. Finish it off with a carrot on the rim. Sip and enjoy. 

Espresso Martini

This drink is perfect for the coffee lover in the party. It’s also best for guest who needs a little holiday pick me up during all of the festive celebrations.

Ingredients 

1 ½ parts Grey Goose La Vanille

1 part single origin espresso

¾ parts premium coffee liqueur Optional Fleur de Sel.

 

Add all ingredients together in a shaker and shake vigorously. Strain and serve in a chilled martini glass. Optional garnish of vanilla bean resting on the rim.

Hold the Door Johnnie Walker

Winter is coming – and you need this drink! Game of Thrones may not be back until the spring, but Johnnie Walker has the perfect drink for binging with your family over the holiday season.

Ingredients 

1.25oz White Walker by Johnnie Walker

5oz Berry soda

 

Add all ingredients in a highball glass, add ice and stir for 2 seconds. Finish in a highball glass with a blackberry and raspberry. 

Banca Sangria

For all the folks who don’t have time to mix things up – but still want to…mix things up. 

Flavors 

White

Rosé

Red 

 

Just sip and pour! For guest to enjoy, make sure it is served extra chilled. 

Cucumber Fizz

Keep it light and sweet! Jump start the new year’s resolution by adding some additional veggies to your diet. This cucumber concoction is the perfect for the skinner side of things.

Ingredients 

1 ½ parts GREY GOOSE® La Poire

½ part St. Germain® Elderflower Liqueur

2 parts Juiced Cucumber

½ part lemon juice

½ part Simple Syrup Lemonade or Club Soda

 

Mix all ingredients in cocktail shaker. Shake vigorously and double-strain. Serve in highball glass with cubed ice and garnish with mint, cucumber slices, and lemon zest. Top with lemonade or club soda.

Casa Royale

Make it shine! If you’re looking for a way to remix your NYE say no more. Casamigos helps you put a glittering twist on the classic champagne toast.

Ingredients 

1 oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila

.5 oz. Crème de Cassis Rim with edible gold glitter

Top off with chilled champagne or prosecco

 

Combine all ingredients into tin shaker, except for champagne or prosecco and add ice. Shake vigorously for 4-6 seconds then strain into champagne flute.

Top off with champagne or prosecco. Garnish with concord grape on skewer and edible gold glitter over top.

