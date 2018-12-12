View 11 pics | Back to story

Jennifer Lopez, Sofia Vergara and more extravagant holiday décor from the stars

Jennifer Lopez, Sofia Vergara and more extravagant holiday décor from the stars
Jennifer Lopez, Sofia Vergara and more extravagant holiday décor from the stars

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

It’s the holiday season – and these celebs are getting festive! The stars wasted no time putting the turkeys away and pulling out the tinsel to decorate their favorite ferns. Scroll through to see a look Jennifer Lopez, Sofia Vergara and more star’s extravagant holiday décor.

 

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Merry Kiss-Mas from Mr. and Mrs! Kelly and Mark were a sophisticated couple in front of their tree. “We are getting maximum usage out of this tree! (whilst picking his pockets),” she captioned the photo. The Live host also hilarious sent out Christmas cards featuring her husband’s Riverdale family.

Sofia Vergara

sofia-vergara-christmas-tree

Sofia Vergara

Sofia’s tree is just as extra as you would expect! The Modern Family star’s fern is decorated with white ribbons and topped with a massive lollipop.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

J-Rod had all hands on deck as the Christmas tree made it’s debut. “That time of year...,” Jennifer captioned one photo that showed her and Alex adjusting ribbons. In another picture, the kids, Natasha, Ella, Max and Emme all helped out.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine was in a New York state of mind. The Cocaine Godmother actress got festive during a trip into the Big Apple. “Nothing beats New York at Christmas Time.” 

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon

She’s got a tree! Reese showed off her fern for her followers. “I think I found the perfect tree! Now time to decorate,” she captioned the picture. Reese also had the help of her youngest son Tennessee for a two week countdown.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

It’s no surprise that Kylie’s tree is sky-high – and has a theme. Her mother is Kris Jenner. This year the 21-year-old makeup maven opted for a gold tree and décor.

Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields

It’s never too early to get those decorations up, just ask Brooke Shields. The actress got a head start by helping her girls decorate the tree at their school.

January Jones

January Jones

January Jones

In this hilarious post, January tried to keep a low profile around some serious décor. “Doing my best to blend into my Xmas decorations. Just like the scene with E.T in the closet with the toys”

Selma Blair

Selma Blair

Selma Blair

Selma Blair has lots of hugs for her little boy Arthur after he put up his very own tree. “My son just decorated his own size tree. And then me. He loved remembering where each ornament came from and from whom. I want it all year round #littletree. Jew ish.” The actress has also been celebrating Chanukah with her family.

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown started the Christmas celebrations early. “Christmas time,” she captioned this photo, which showcased her gorgeous tree, which featured an all-white and silver color scheme and has been adorned with an array of baubles, candy canes and ribbons.

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham

The stunning festive décor at Victoria’s London store is as chic as you’d imagine, with a pretty pink and green color scheme. The baubles are even branded Victoria Beckham! We wonder if we’ll see these in her family home as well. 

