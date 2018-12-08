View 8 pics | Back to story

Moving Out! Inside Eva Longoria's spectacular multi-million dollar Los Angeles listing

Moving Out! Inside Eva Longoria's spectacular multi-million dollar Los Angeles listing
Moving Out! Inside Eva Longoria's spectacular multi-million dollar Los Angeles listing

Eva Longoria estate

Eva Longoria is making a move! The Telenovela actress has listed one of her Los Angeles properties. The stunning home, that she purchased from Tom Cruise in 2015, is currently listed for $ 9 million.

The spectacular property sits on 2.5 acres. It’s listed as a private compound that “exudes country-French charm.” Scroll through for a look inside of the gorgeous home.

 

The single-family home, which was build in 2004, has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It also includes two separate residences, two stand alone studios and a stone cottage.

Eva Longoria living room

Imagine having a space to look out and see the valley. The living area creates the perfect atmosphere for that. The minimal décor and the large picture windows allow for serine moments inside of the home.

Eva Longoria Kitchen

For foodies like Eva, the kitchen is one of the most important spaces in the home. The farmhouse kitchen is an open concept with stunning silver appliances. Next to the beautiful space is the dining room. Which is large enough to host important functions with family and friends.

Eva Longoria entertainment space

The second living area is the perfect place to watch movies or sporting events. The lower awning windows still allow for a view of the valley, while allowing for more privacy and a cozy place to watch TV.

Eva Longoria bedroom

The residence has eight spacious bedrooms. Each room has closet space and is lined with exceptional oak floors. The wide windows allow access to the sweeping views.

eva-longoria-bathroom

The home comes with seven gorgeous bathrooms. The décor features a blend of marble and ceramic floors. There’s no need to fight for a place to put there things, as they are equipped with double vanities and counter space.

Eva Longoria backyard view

The backyard is perfect for entertaining and taking in views of the city. Just a trip through the large French doors and you can access the spa pool. The backyard is the perfect space for entertaining. The best part, the panoramic view of the city.

Eva Longoria privae residences

While there are multiple bedrooms inside the residence, some guests can have a place of their home. There is a stone cottage, two separate residences and two stand alone studios.

